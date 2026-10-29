Titagarh Rail Systems shares gain over 3% in early deals; here's why 

Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 608% in five years and 500% in ten years.

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 568.65 on March 30, 2026 and a 52 week high of Rs 970.05 on June 18, 2026.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.41, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 32.6, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

The execution/delivery period is scheduled to be within 222 days from the date of issue of amendment i.e. up to 07.06.2027

"The Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), in exercise of Clause 12 (Option Clause), of the original contract, has issued an Amendment Letter dated 28th October, 2026 wherein an additional quantity of 4,955 BOXNHL wagons valued at INR 1716.90 crores plus GST, has been ordered on the Company on the same price, terms and conditions as per the original contract," said Titagarh.

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Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.