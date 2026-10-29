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Titagarh Rail Systems shares gain over 3% in early deals; here's why 

Titagarh Rail Systems shares gain over 3% in early deals; here's why 

Titagarh Rail Systems stock rose 3.22% to Rs 714.75 on Thursday. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap stood at Rs 9,324.81 crore. Total 0.37 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.57 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:22 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems shares gain over 3% in early deals; here's why Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 608% in five years and 500% in ten years.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd are in focus today after the railway wagons firm said railways has issued an Amendment Letter for additional quantity of 4,955 BOXNHL wagons valued at Rs 1716.90 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems stock rose 3.22% to Rs 714.75 on Thursday. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap stood at Rs 9,324.81 crore. Total 0.37 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.57 crore.

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Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 608% in five years and 500% in ten years.

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 568.65 on March 30, 2026 and a 52 week high of Rs 970.05 on June 18, 2026.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.41, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 32.6, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

The execution/delivery period is scheduled to be within 222 days from the date of issue of amendment i.e. up to 07.06.2027

"The Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), in exercise of Clause 12 (Option Clause), of the original contract, has issued an Amendment Letter dated 28th October, 2026 wherein an additional quantity of 4,955 BOXNHL wagons valued at INR 1716.90 crores plus GST, has been ordered on the Company on the same price, terms and conditions as per the original contract," said Titagarh.

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Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:20 AM IST
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