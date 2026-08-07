Titan Company Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 65%, revenue at Rs 18,101 crore

Jewellery business

Jewellery portfolio grew 43% to Rs 18,253 crore (excl. Bullion and Digi-gold sales), powered by healthy festive and Akshaya Tritiya demand and the enduring strength of Titan's exchange programs, underscoring resilient consumer confidence amid a stable gold price environment.

The India Business Income rose 38% to Rs 16,943 crore, comprising of

a.Tanishq, Mia and Zoya business (combined) growing 38% to Rs 15,502 crore

b.Caratlane recording 40% growth to reach Rs 1,441 crore

The International business grew 136% to Rs 1,309 crore

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a. Tanishq, Mia and Caratlane business (combined) growing 65% to Rs 913 crore

b. Damas (core) business clocked revenue of Rs 396 crore

Watches business

Led by continuing premiumization trends and enduring consumer preference for analog timepieces, the Watches portfolio grew 21% to Rs 1543 crore in Q1 growing 21% over Q1FY26 and achieving an EBIT of Rs 295 crore at 19.1% margin. 34 new stores (net) were added in the quarter consisting of 9 stores each in Titan World and Fastrack, 14 stores in Helios and 2 stores in Helios Luxe.

EyeCare

EyeCare clocked a robust 21% growth to Rs 289 crore, marking a strong start to the year, driven by healthy demand across its product portfolio and an ongoing shift towards premium offerings. The business recorded an EBIT of Rs 24 crore at 8.3% margin. The Division opened 6 new stores in Titan Eye+ and 1 new Runway store during the quarter.

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Titan Company stock

The earnings were announced after market hours. Titan Company stock ended 0.82% lower at Rs 4943 against the previous close of Rs 4984. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.38 lakh crore.