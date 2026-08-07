Titan Company Q1 earnings: Stock hits record high for second day, here are key expectations

The company's net income is likely to rise over 19% from a year ago, led by higher gold prices and strong demand, according to Bloomberg. The firm is expected to report a revenue growth of about 30% to Rs 19,000 crore, according to the average analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The gems and jewellery major is expected to report a 25.3% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 1330.7 crore in the June 2026 quarter on a revenue expectations of Rs 23,171.5 crore (40% year on year) in the previous quarter, according to Antique Broking.

EBITDA is likely to post a growth of 20.6% to Rs 2206.2 crore on a year in year basis and a 13.9% growth on a quarter on quarter basis.

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Antique termed Titan as its top pick with a price target of Rs 5034.

"In our view, consumer discretionary demand has been resilient through 1Q, despite the West Asia war, which was expected to dampen sentiments. We are positive on jewellery, selective in apparel, and conservative in QSR. Jewellery companies are expected to deliver strong growth on account of a strong festive calendar and the summer wedding season," said Antique.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Titan to report another strong quarter, with the moderation in jewellery sales (ex-gold coins) growth in 1Q (versus 4Q) being significantly lower than the moderation in gold price inflation. Jewellery demand in Q1 was marginally impacted by PM's advisory and 'adhik maas'.

"We estimate (1) standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales (TMZ) growth at 39% yoy (versus 40%/48% yoy in 3Q/4QFY26), driven by 30%+ LFL growth on the back of 55%+ yoy increase in gold prices (versus 80% in 4Q). We expect 30% yoy growth in TMZ studded jewelry sales (excl. CaratLane), with studded mix declining ~150 bps yoy due to an increase in gold coin mix, (2) 12% yoy growth in the watch division (on a high base), supported by robust demand in the analog segment and (3) 13% yoy growth in eyewear," said Kotak.

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Titan is expected to post a 21.8% rise in revenue to Rs 17,734.2 in Q1 against revenue of Rs 14,564 crore in the year ago period. Net profit is seen rising 15.5% to Rs 1189.3 crore against a profit of Rs 1030 crore in Q1 of the last fiscal.

Kotak expects EBITDA to rise 15.3% to Rs 1881.1 crore in Q1 against Rs 1632 crore in the year ago period.

Another brokerage Elara Capital counts Titan among the key stocks driving Q1FY27E earnings. “We retain Titan, supported by strong jewellery demand and rising old-gold exchange,” the brokerage said.



Titan may post 35.4 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, led by 38 per cent growth in the jewellery business, according to Elara. Strong growth in April, limited impact on consumer purchases, and rising preference for old gold exchange added push to jewellery growth.



Sales are likely to rise 35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 22,370 crore and down 17 per cent Q-o-Q. EBITDA is pegged at Rs 2,360 crore, climbing 29 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent Q-o-Q. Profit After Tax (PAT) is expected at Rs 1,390 crore, rising 28 per cent Y-o-Y and 24 per cent Q-o-Q, said Elara.