Titan Company shares hit record high amid market crash; here's why 

Shares of Titan Company on Wednesday hit a record high amid a crash in the domestic bourses. Titan Company shares rose 1% to a high of Rs 4730 against the previous close of Rs 4688.05. A total of 0.26 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.13 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.18 lakh crore.

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The stock is in an uptrend supported by strong Q1 business updates. It has risen 2% since then. During the same period, the benchmark Sensex has fallen nearly 0.5%.

The gems and jewellery major reported a stronger-than-expected business update in Q1 on July 6.

The company logged a 41 percent year-on-year growth in its consumer businesses in Q1, led by robust demand across jewellery, watches, eyecare and emerging businesses.

Domestic business logged a growth of 37 percent, while international operations surged 128 percent. Titan also added 77 stores during the quarter, taking its overall retail network to 3,680 stores.

Global brokerage CLSA has an Outperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,249. The brokerage attributed its positive outlook to the company's robust jewellery business, with domestic jewellery revenue rising 39% year-on-year, driven by strong performances across flagship brands Tanishq, Mia and Zoya.

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CLSA also said the continued momentum at CaratLane, where revenue climbed 42% from a year earlier. In addition, the brokerage pointed to healthy customer acquisition, with buyer additions growing in the low double-digit range, reflecting sustained demand across the jewellery segment.

Brokerage Nomura has reaffirmed its Buy rating while maintaining a target price of Rs 5,000, reflecting its confidence in the company's growth outlook.

According to the brokerage, the company delivered a strong performance across all business segments during the quarter, with results exceeding expectations in several key areas. Overall, Nomura believes the company's healthy execution across segments reinforces its positive investment thesis and supports its constructive view on the stock.

Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight call on the stock while retaining a target price of Rs 5,182.

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Morgan Stanley said that demand remained broad-based across plain gold jewellery, studded jewellery and gold coins. The brokerage believes festive buying, coupled with relatively stable gold prices, should continue to support consumer sentiment and help sustain the company's growth momentum in the coming quarters.