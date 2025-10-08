Titan: Jhunjhunwala makes Rs 600 crore within minutes after Q2 update; stock worth a look?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala made Rs 600 crore in notional wealth within minutes on Wednesday, as her Rs 16,000 crore stock bet Titan Company Ltd climbed 4 per cent following the jeweller's September quarter business update.

Titan said its consolidated sales growth (ex-bullion) stood at 20 per cent YoY, whihc was far above Nomura's estimate of 12.5 per cent growth. The foreign brokerage said domestic jewellery segment grew 19 per cent against its estimate of 12 per cent despiteQ2 having a high base YoY due to customs duty cut from 15 per cent to 6 per cent in July 2024, the inauspicious Shradh period and high gold prices (up 43 per cent YoY, 10 per cent QoQ) impacting footfalls.

Advertisement

Jhunjhunwala held 5.15 per cent stake in Titan Company as of June 30. This stake was worth, Rs 15,620.80 crore on Tuesday. The jeweller commanded a m-cap of Rs 3,14,977.65 crore in early trade, valuing Jhunjhunwala's stake at 16,221.34 crore, up Rs 601 crore. At 9.45 am, the Titan stock was trading 4.11 per cent higher at Rs 3,556.80.

"Tanishq witnessed a substantial increase in its ticket size due to surging gold prices which aided in offsetting the marginal decline in footfalls/buyer growth YoY. Early onset of festive demand (Navratri which was in Oct last year) also aided in driving sales growth," Nomura said while suggesting a target of Rs 4,275 on the stock.

JM Financial now expects Titan to report standalone Q2 Ebitda and PAT growth of 48 per cent YoY and 53 per cent YoY, respectively. MOFSL suggested a target of Rs 4,150 on Titan. It said the impact of a high base in 2QFY25 (due to custom duty reduction) was offset by the early onset of the festive season in September this year compared to October in FY25.

Advertisement

"Further, growth was also fueled by significant investments in consumer promotions, including a powerful exchange offer and marketing initiatives, to stimulate demand amid high gold price," MOFSL said.

Meanwhile, Antique Stock Broking said Titan's smart wearables segment in watches continued to be under stress reporting a 23 per cent YoY decline, mirroring the category pain.

"The international business grew at 86 per cent, led by Tanishq doubling its business in the USA and strong growth in the GCC market. We maintain our estimates and Buy recommendation with a target priec of Rs 4,615, valuing the stock at 60 times P/ E on 1HFY28 estimates (9 per cent premium to 5-yr. average)," Antique said.