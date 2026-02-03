Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jewellers, Senco Gold: Jewellery shares surge up to 10% on India-US trade deal optimism 

Jewellery shares rose up to 10% today after India and US reached an agreement on tariff cuts. US slashed tariffs on its goods from 50% to just 18% for Indian goods. This gave a major boost to the jewellery stocks such as Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jewellers, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Thangamayil Jewellery, Rajesh Exports and Senco Gold.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India counts the US as its largest export market, contributing about 30% of industry sales.

However, gem and jewellery exports to the United States saw a sharp fall during April–December 2025, declining 44.42% year-on-year to US$3.86 billion against US$6.95 billion in the corresponding period last year.

In December 2025 alone, exports to the US fell 50.44% year-on-year on tariff-related pressures and subdued discretionary demand.

US first imposed tariffs on India on August 1, 2025, later doubling them to 50% effective August 27, 2025.

In the current session, Titan Company shares rose 4.7% to Rs 4141, Kalyan Jewellers stock was up 7.61% to Rs 393.75, PC Jewellers shares gained 5% to Rs 10.90, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri stock surged 9.44% to Rs 164, Thangamayil Jewellery shares gained 5.65% to Rs 3400, Rajesh Exports stock up rose 5% to Rs 166.70 and Senco Gold shares were up 7.44% to Rs 327.45.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sensex surged 2268 pts to 83,932 and Nifty traded 700 pts higher in the afternoon session today.