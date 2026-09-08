Titan, Lenskart, DMart, Trent, Meesho, Nykaa, FirstCry: Price targets, risks for consumption stocks

Four models in the next phase

Ambit said India’s next phase of online retail penetration will be split across four models rather than being captured by one. Traditional horizontal platforms will retain breadth, brands and higher-ticket demand, but may grow more slowly as quick commerce and value platforms take some cohorts. Quick commerce owns grocery frequency, while vertical platforms control category depth in areas such as fashion, beauty and personal care, and childcare.

Ambit said value commerce stands apart because it serves low average selling price, fragmented and unbranded supply that other models cannot serve profitably. It ranked value commerce highest on scalability, saying it remains asset-light and working-capital-light, unlike quick commerce, which needs density-led capital expenditure, and category verticals, which operate in a structurally smaller pool.



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Penetration and monetisation

According to Ambit, value e-commerce is not just a beneficiary of rising online demand but a driver of penetration itself. By aggregating fragmented sellers, creating demand through discovery and keeping fulfilment asset-light, Meesho makes low-ticket commerce viable and helps bring offline consumers and categories online.

Ambit added that global platforms such as PDD, Shopee and MELI show how scale can shift monetisation from low-margin fulfilment to higher-margin advertising and services. It said PDD and Shopee delivered EBITDAM of 22 per cent and 20 per cent in CY25, against 24 per cent for Amazon, 3 per cent for Alibaba and 14 per cent for MELI, adding that the next leg in India will be monetisation rather than GMV growth.



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Why Ambit prefers Meesho

Ambit said Meesho, which evolved from WhatsApp reselling into a discovery-led marketplace, is the only scaled Indian value platform. It leads on order volume, has 274 million AUTC and gets about 85 per cent of its users from outside the top eight cities. Ambit said Flipkart’s Shopsy and Amazon’s Bazaar remain constrained by search-led structures and larger-basket economics.

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