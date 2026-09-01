Titan, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance, Kalyan Jewellers shares fall up to 7% post PM Modi's appeal

Jewellery stocks such as Titan Company, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance and Kalyan Jewellers slipped up to 7% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid leisure trips abroad, not hold marriages overseas and refrain from buying gold unless necessary. PM Modi's appeal to the people comes after the Indian economy posted a strong 7.8% GDP growth.
Titan Company shares slipped 2% to Rs 5012.95 against the previous close of Rs 5115.80. Market cap of the leading gems and jewellery firm slipped to Rs 4.46 lakh crore. Shares of another jewellery firm Thangamayil Jewellery fell 2.33% to Rs 5285. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 16,479 crore.