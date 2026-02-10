Titan Q3 results: Net profit surges 61% to Rs 1,684 crore; revenue jumps 43%

Titan Company on Tuesday reported its financial performance for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The Tata Group-backed lifestyle giant posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,684 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 60.84 per cent compared to Rs 1,047 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 25,416 crore, a jump of 43 per cent against Rs 17,740 crore reported in the same period last fiscal.

The strong numbers were fueled by festive-led demand driving strong outperformance across its business verticals, particularly in its flagship jewellery segment, the company noted in its exchange filing.

Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director of Titan Company, said, "We marked a stellar third quarter of 40% growth characterized by a strong performance across our key businesses. The festive period spurred broad-based consumer interest across our portfolios, underscoring resilience in premium and accessible segments alike."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Titan shares gain 0.24 per cent to close at Rs 4267.05 apiece on BSE.

The Jewellery business grew 42 per cent to Rs 22,517 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales), while the India business income within this segment rose 41 per cent to Rs 21,458 crore, with brands like Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya collectively growing 40 per cent, the company said.



The Watches and Wearables division portfolio grew 14 per cent, a total income of Rs 1,295 crore. This growth was powered by festive gifting and enduring consumer preference for analog timepieces, with the analog segment alone witnessing a 20 per cent growth in consumer sales.

The EyeCare business reported a total income of Rs 231 crore, growing 18 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to the company, the domestic business recorded one of its highest ever quarterly growth performance (excluding Covid periods) led by a vibrant festive and backed by visible and evocative campaigns. Chawla said that the segment "drove strong buyer engagements via attractive exchange programs, exquisite new collections and lucrative bundled offers resulting in one of its best ever growth quarters".

