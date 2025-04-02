Titan shares hit 52-week low, then see a recovery rally  

Shares of Titan Company Ltd fell to their 52-week low on Wednesday even as the broader market saw a huge rally ahead of Donald Trump's April 2 tariff deadline. Titan Company shares slipped to their 52-week low of Rs 2,972 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 2,986.50 on BSE. On the other hand, the stock hit an all-time high of Rs 3,866 on September 30, 2024.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 1.07% or 95.40 lakh shares of Titan Company during the period in the December 2024 quarter.

The large-cap stock later rose 4.45% from its 52 week low to touch a day high of Rs 3,104 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.75 lakh crore. It closed 3.73% higher at Rs 3097.80.

Titan stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day but lower than the 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

RSI of the stock stands at 34.3, implying that it is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

Brokerage Macquarie has maintained its outperform call with a target price of Rs 4000.

Titan remains the preferred pick in the consumer space, said Macquarie.

A rise in gold lease costs for smaller players strengthens Titan's competitiveness. Macquarie reduced its FY25-27 EPS by 3-4% due to higher lease costs (Trump's tariff) and near-term impact on jewellery demand from rising gold prices.

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Titan is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 2971. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 3111 could lead to a target of Rs 3297 in the near term."



Goldman Sachs has a buy call on Titan with a target price of Rs 3,900. It has included Titan to its Asia-Pacific conviction list. The brokerage said Titan has taken a one-time reset of margins to improve its price competitiveness.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a price target of Rs 4,067 on the Titan stock. It has a buy call on the stock.

"Sustained growth in the jewellery business coupled with scaling up and improving profitability of other businesses will drive medium to long-term growth. Stock trades at 80x/61x/51x its FY25E/FY26E/FY27E earnings, respectively. We maintain a Buy with a revised price target of Rs 4,067," said Sharekhan.