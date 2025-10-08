Titan shares jump 4% on Q2 consumer biz growth; know how watches, eyecare contributed

Shares of Titan Company Ltd rose 4 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the Tata Group firm announced a strong business update for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, sending a positive signal to investors ahead of the festive season.

On Wednesday, shares of Titan surged 4.4 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 3,567 on the BSE, up from Tuesday’s close of Rs 3,416.55. By 10:03 am, the stock was trading 4.18 per cent higher at Rs 3,559.30, giving the company a market valuation of Rs 3.15 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company reported a robust 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its combined consumer businesses for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26). In a regulatory filing on October 7th , Titan also announced a net addition of 55 stores during the period, expanding its total retail presence to 3,377 stores across all its businesses.

The jewellery division, the company's mainstay, recorded an impressive 19 per cent YoY growth in its domestic business. According to the filing, this growth was achieved despite a "marginal YoY decline in buyer counts," which was more than compensated for by "substantial ticket size increases" driven by surging gold prices. The early onset of the festive season in September this year also provided a significant boost compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

The company said that growth was also fueled by "significant investments in consumer promotions including a powerful exchange offer and marketing initiatives, to stimulate demand amidst elevated gold prices". Within the segment, CaratLane was a standout performer, clocking a stellar 30 per cent growth. The company expanded its jewellery footprint by adding 34 new stores in India during the quarter. A notable milestone was the inauguration of Tanishq's first wedding destination store, 'Rivaah', in Delhi.

Mixed fortunes in other segments

Watches & Wearables: The domestic watches business grew by a healthy 12 per cent YoY, driven primarily by a 17 per cent growth in the analog segment. However, the smart wearables category continued to face headwinds, registering a 23 per cent YoY decline, which the company noted was "mirroring the broader stress in the segment".

Advertisement

EyeCare: The EyeCare division saw a 9 per cent YoY growth, led by strong sales of international brands and a growing e-commerce channel.

Emerging Businesses: This segment delivered a strong 37 per cent growth overall. The Women's Bags category surged by an impressive 90 per cent YoY, while Fragrances grew by 48 per cent.

International Business: The international segment was the star performer in percentage terms, posting a massive 86 per cent YoY growth. This was largely driven by Tanishq, which more than doubled its business in the USA and recorded strong double-digit growth in the GCC market. The company also opened a new Tanishq store in Virginia, USA, during the quarter.

