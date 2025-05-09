Titan shares gain 5% on Q4 earnings, fresh price targets and more 

Shares of Titan Company rose 5% in morning deals on Q4 and fiscal earnings. Titan Company stock climbed 4.95% to Rs 3530 against the previous close of Rs 3363.45 on BSE. A total of 0.46 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.89 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.12 lakh crore. The stock has climbed 9 per cent in a year and risen 8.37% since the beginning of this year.

Motilal Oswal has assigned a price target of Rs 4,000 to the stock, an upside of 19% from the previous close. It has maintained its buy stance after the earnings stating that Titan with its superior competitive positioning (in sourcing, studded ratio, youth-centric focus, and reinvestment strategy), continues to outperform other branded players.

"The brand recall and business moat are not easily replicable; therefore, Tanishq’s competitive edge will remain strong in the category. The store count reached 3,312 as of Mar’25, and the expansion story remains intact. The non-jewellery business is also scaling up well and will contribute to growth in the medium term," said the brokerage.

"We model a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16%/18%/22% during FY25-27E. Titan's valuation is rich, but it offers a long runway for growth with a superior execution track record," added MOFSL.

Brokerage Nuvama has revised its price target to Rs 4,541 (earlier Rs 4,115) and maintained its ‘BUY’ call on the Titan stock.

"Operational leverage, a revived solitaire segment and small hedging gains powered Titan’s jewellery to a significant EBIT margin beat (11.9%) in Q4FY25, despite gross margin pressure and a 3pp YoY contraction in the studded ratio. Robust wedding/festive demand fuelled 25% YoY growth despite high gold prices, with strong Q1FY26E demand anticipated due to increased wedding dates. Given continued demand momentum, we are tweaking FY26/27 revenue estimate by 4%/5% and PAT estimate by 2%/5%," said Nuvama.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 61.9, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility in a year. Titan Company stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

On Thursday, the leading jewellery retailer and watchmaker reported a 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit. Net profit climbed to Rs 870 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 against Rs 786 crore in Q4FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 19.7% YoY to Rs 13,477 crore against Rs 11,257 crore.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 11 per share.