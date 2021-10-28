Titan shares tank 4% post Q2 earnings, brokerages bullish on the stock

Shares of the Titan Company declined by 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,360 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) despite healthy Q2 earnings.



The Tata group company reported a 222 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 641 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 on the back of a strong recovery in its consumer business. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 173 crore.



Total Income grew 65 per cent to Rs 6,571 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 3,983 crore in the year-ago period.



The stock opened tad higher at Rs 2,481 against the previous close of Rs 2,460.35 on BSE. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 2,14,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.



The large-cap stock has gained 99 per cent in the last one year and has risen 54 per cent since the beginning of this year.



The watches and wearables business grew 72 per cent YoY to record an income of Rs 687 crore, while the eyewear business recorded an income of Rs 160 crore with 70 per cent growth.



The other segments of the company, comprising Indian dress wear, fragrances and accessories recorded an income of Rs 46 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 23 crore in Q2 FY21.



According to a research report by Dolat Capital, Titan's Q2 FY22 revenue was in-line, operational performance was ahead of the estimate. All divisions witnessed healthy growth in Q2. As the markets have re-opened, the brokerage firm expects an improvement in sales growth going ahead. Higher growth in the jewellery segment would be driven by (1) pent-up demand and (2) buying ahead of the festive season.



"We have revised our FY22/23E revenue estimates upward to factor in the sharp increase in demand. In Q2, EBITDA margins were significantly higher hence we have upward revised our margin estimates for FY22E," it stated.



"We are increasing FY22/23/24 EPS by 7.3/0.1/1.1 per cent given 1) strong demand recovery across verticals 2) operating leverage led margin expansion in jewellery 3) all time high margins in Eyewear led by business model restructuring and benefits of backward integration of past few years," Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report.



The research firm believes that 1) strong wedding jewellery demand, improved mix and benefits of hallmarking in jewellery 2) aggressive store expansion of 250-300 in eyewear 3) acceleration in store openings in watches and 4) scale-up in emerging businesses like Taneira and wearables will be major growth drivers for Titan going forward.



"We continue to remain positive on the long-term structural story on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model and strong brand," the company added.