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Titan vs BSE: Angel One's Hitesh Rathi prefers Titan for fresh positions; here's why

Titan vs BSE: Angel One's Hitesh Rathi prefers Titan for fresh positions; here's why

ANGELONE273.50(2.04%)

Titan vs BSE: Angel One's Hitesh Rathi prefers Titan for fresh positions, citing its stronger technical structure, while BSE offers a potential value zone.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 3:38 PM IST
Titan vs BSE: Angel One's Hitesh Rathi prefers Titan for fresh positions; here's whyRathi says BSE is near a key long-term support zone and may be in a breakout retest phase.

Titan Company has emerged as the preferred pick over BSE Ltd for investors looking to deploy fresh money at current levels, with Hitesh Rathi, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at Angel One Ltd arguing that the jewellery-to-watches major offers a cleaner chart structure even as both stocks remain fundamentally and technically interesting bets.

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Responding to a viewer query on Business Today Television's Daily Calls, Rathi described the choice as a “catch twenty-two situation” because both counters have attractive setups. Yet his final call was unambiguous: “The advice would be to go long on Titan Company Ltd at this point in time.”

Why Titan wins the near-term battle
The case for Titan rests on trend quality. According to Rathi, the stock has corrected alongside the broader market, but its long-term structure remains intact. “Titan still continues to trade in a higher high, higher low fashion on its long-term charts,” he said, a formulation technicians typically read as evidence of sustained buying interest on declines.

That matters in the current market backdrop. Earlier in the show, Rathi cautioned that while indices may see relief rallies, broader trends still lean weak. In such an environment, stocks that preserve their upward structure tend to command a premium among traders and positional investors.

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BSE still offers value, but with a caveat
Rathi was far from bearish on BSE. In fact, he said the stock has already undergone a meaningful correction from around Rs 4,500 this financial year and is now hovering near an important historical breakout zone around Rs 3,000-3,100 seen in July-August 2025. That raises the possibility that the recent decline is “actually a retest of that breakout.”

He also noted that BSE remains above its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages on long-term charts, prompting him to call the current zone a “value buying space for BSE.” The caution, however, is that the stock still needs to re-establish its trend after a sharp correction following last year's nearly 49% two-month rally.

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Festive demand, gold prices and market mood
Titan's appeal is also sharpened by timing. The stock is heading into the festive season after a cooldown in share price, while gold prices, as noted in the discussion, are near seven-week lows. That combination could improve sentiment around discretionary jewellery demand, even though the analyst's recommendation was rooted primarily in chart behaviour rather than a fundamental earnings call.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: BSE may be approaching an attractive accumulation zone, but Titan currently offers the stronger technical confirmation. In a market still searching for a durable bottom, that distinction could prove decisive.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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