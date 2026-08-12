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TMCV Q1 results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 2,560 crore; revenue rises 19%

TMCV Q1 results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 2,560 crore; revenue rises 19%

TMCV457.05(1.56%)

TMCV said the increase in net profit was led by a mark-to-market gain on investments in Tata Capital.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 5:11 PM IST
TMCV Q1 results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 2,560 crore; revenue rises 19%As of June 30, 2026, TMCV was net cash positive at Rs 13,500 crore.

Tata Motors (Commercial Vehicles) Ltd (TMCV) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,560 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1 FY27), an 83.25 per cent increase from Rs 1,397 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The profit is attributable to shareholders of the company.

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TMCV said the increase in net profit was led by a mark-to-market gain on investments in Tata Capital.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27, up 19.30 per cent from Rs 17,324 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the company's exchange filing released after market hours.

EBITDA increased 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,300 crore during the quarter. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 10.9 per cent from the year-ago period, marking a contraction of 90 basis points (bps).

As of June 30, 2026, TMCV was net cash positive at Rs 13,500 crore. The company said this figure includes TMF Holdings' gross debt, less the market value of its investments in Tata Capital.

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Sharing an update on Iveco deal, TMCV said regulatory approvals were in the final stage, with one approval still pending. The company said all queries raised by the competent authority had been addressed and that the final clearance was expected by the end of August 2026.

"Accordingly, the Tender Offer is expected to be launched in early September 2026 with an expected closure by early November 2026," TMCV said.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO of TMCV, said, "The commercial vehicle industry remained resilient in Q1 FY27, supported by India's strong economic fundamentals, healthy fleet utilisation, and sustained demand across key sectors."

He added, "Our ecosystem-led approach to electrification continued to gain momentum, reflected in a growing order pipeline across segments. The eSCV segment recorded its strongest-ever performance, achieving ~10 per cent salience during May and June and ~47 per cent market share in Q1, underscoring the increasing adoption of electric commercial vehicles and the strength of our integrated EV ecosystem. Looking ahead, supported by a robust product portfolio, continued innovation, and a relentless focus on delivering better customer value, we remain confident of strengthening our market leadership and delivering sustainable, profitable growth in the following quarters."

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The Q1 FY27 results were released after market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, TMCV shares settled 1.59 per cent higher at Rs 456.85 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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