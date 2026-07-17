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Top 20 stocks account for 28% of India's market cap, lowest since 2020: Jefferies

Top 20 stocks account for 28% of India's market cap, lowest since 2020: Jefferies

Jefferies said smallcap and midcap stocks are outperforming largecaps in India. This feature of the Indian market is the opposite of the trend globally where market action has concentrated around stocks geared to AI.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 1:06 PM IST
Top 20 stocks account for 28% of India's market cap, lowest since 2020: JefferiesJefferies said earnings growth for largecap indices Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 is forecast to rise to an annualised 14-15 per cent in the next two fiscal years.

Jefferies, in its latest GREED & Fear note, said the top 20 Indian stocks now account for just 28 per cent of the country's total market capitalisation (m-cap), the lowest since 2020. This stands in sharp contrast to global markets, where the top 20 stocks have steadily increased their share of world market capitalisation amid concentrated AI-driven bets.

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Jefferies said smallcap and midcap stocks are outperforming largecaps in India. This feature of the Indian market is the opposite of the trend globally where market action has concentrated around stocks geared to AI, or at least perceived to be geared to it, the foreign brokerage said on July 16.

"If this is an interesting development, the message of the report is that it has become time on a tactical basis for some mean reversion," Jefferies said.

Jefferies said earnings growth for largecap indices Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 is forecast to rise to an annualised 14-15 per cent in the next two fiscal years compared with an annualised 8 per cent in the last two fiscal years ended March 31, 2026. Midcaps are projected to maintain an annualised 20 per cent earnings growth for the next two years compared with 18 per cent in the last two fiscal years. 

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As for the valuations, the Nifty 100 large cap index’s one-year forward PE is currently at a 33 per cent discount to the Nifty MidCap 150 index’s forward PE, much higher than the 10-year average discount of 20 per cent.

Jefferies said the massive outperformance of small and midcaps are seen at a time when the large caps have lacked obvious compelling thematics. It said Nifty MidCap 100 Index has risen 99 per cent since the start of 2023 while the Nifty Index is up “only” 33 per cent over the same period. 

Jefferies’ head of India research Mahesh Nandurkar on July 9 said the outperformance of small and midcaps in India has been fundamentally driven in the sense that it reflects superior EPS growth. 

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Midcaps have also been supported by continuing inflows into domestic equity mutual funds though they slowed in the last two months. 

Meanwhile, Jefferies said India as a stock market has remained the inverse AI trade, while there has been a further negative in recent months in terms of the country’s dependence on imported energy in the context of the continuing negative ramifications from the US-Israel attack on Iran.

In absolute-return terms India as a market has been less disastrous, most particularly from the standpoint of domestic investors in rupee terms, it said. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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