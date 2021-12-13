Top PMS portfolios now hold these stocks: Do you own any?

At least eight money managers for high networth investors have managed to deliver over 25 per cent to investors during the past six months ended November 30. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty index gained 8.99 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index each advanced 15 per cent during May 31-November 30.

On the top, Super 30 PMS scheme run by Green Portfolio gained 52.24 per cent during the period. It was followed by Righ Horizons' Minerva India Under Served (up 46.59 per cent) and Invesco's Caterpillar (up 28.74 per cent).

According to Green Portfolio, the objective of Super 30 is to provide a very high reward in a short period. "High risks come with high returns. We follow an aggressive risk mitigation strategy where we avoid exposure in scripts with unnecessary risks. This scheme invests in businesses where convincing evidence of a turnaround is visible. This turnaround will lead to a spike in performance due to a special situation such as a change in key management, merger and acquisitions (M&A), deleveraging, change in industry dynamics domestically/ globally etc," the PMS said.

Data available with PMS Bazaar showed that Green Portfolio's Super 30 holds stocks like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Nahar Spinning, Rama Phosphate, Rubfila International and Excel Industries, among others.

On the other hand, Righ Horizons' Minerva India Under-Served focuses on business with the most underpenetrated categories. JK Paper, Steel Strip Wheels, Fiem Industries, PVR and Dr Lal Pathlabs were among the top five stocks in the portfolio as of October 31. On the other hand, Invesco's Caterpillar focuses on fundamentally strong and high growth midcap and smallcap companies with a scalable business model. It holds 15-25 stocks in its portfolio.

Other schemes including Right Horizons' Super Value (up 27.10 per cent), NJ Asset Management's Multicap (up 27.10 per cent), Buoyant Capital's Opportunities (up 26.26 per cent), Moat Financial Services' Aggressive Leaders Fund (up 25.99 per cent) and Piper Serica Advisors' Leader Portfolio (up 25.17 per cent) also gained over 25 per cent during the past six months, PMS Bazaar data showed.

Right Horizons' Super Value held stocks like Apollo Pipes, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Neogen Chemicals, KEI Industries and Dixon Technologies as of October 31. NJ Asset Management's Multicap strategy owned players like Tata Elxi, JSW Energy, Mindtree, Persistent Systems and Navin Fluorine International.

Buoyant Capital's Opportunities held stocks like ICICI Bank, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings and State Bank of India, while Piper Serica Advisors' Leader Portfolio held players like Apollo Enterprises, Angel Broking, Info Edge, APL Apollo Tubes and Dixon Technologies.

