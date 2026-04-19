Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd have emerged among the top three gainers on Sensex in the last one year. On the other hand, Sensex is in the negative (0.08%) zone, due to the ongoing US-Iran tensions and Trump tariffs during the period. Here's a look at the factors that fuelled the rally in BEL, Tata Steel and Titan and price targets for these Sensex gainers amid their current bull run.

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BEL stock rally and price targets

Defence firm BEL's shares are up 56.79% in a year, gaining the the most on Sensex. The PSU stock is in the green in short term and long term. BEL stock has risen 98% in two years and gained 355% in three years. BEL share price has risen in the past year, driven by a record order book exceeding Rs 75,000 crore, strong quarterly net profit growth (over 20% YoY), and the Modi government's heavy push for domestic defence manufacturing. Increased export potential, strategic technology partnerships, and geopolitical tensions boosting demand for electronic systems have fueled investor confidence in this PSU stock.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities has a target of Rs 494 on the BEL stock. Nuvama has maintained a 'Buy' call on BEL with a price target of Rs 525. Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating on Bharat Electronics stock with a target price of Rs 478.

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Tata Steel stock rally and price targets

Shares of Tata Group's metal arm Tata Steel have gained 54.61% in a year. The metal stock is in a bull run due to strong Q3 FY26 earnings with a 14.58% EBITDA margin, record domestic deliveries exceeding 6 million tonnes amid rising infrastructure demand. The rally in the Tata Group stock is driven by capacity expansion at Kalinganagar, rising global steel prices, and protective duties on imports, boosting investor confidence.

Brokerage Macquarie has an outperform call on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 241 against the earlier Rs 222. Elara has a price target of Rs 215 on Tata Steel. Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has a 'buy' call with a target price of Rs 240, while ICICI Securities has a target price of Rs 226.

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Titan Company stock rally and price targets

Shares of the Tata Group firm have delivered 36% returns in a year. The rally in the gems and jewellery stock was led by a rise in gold prices, 61% rise in Q3 net profit and a stellar Q4 business update. The company reported a 42% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its domestic business. Its international operations surged 156% YoY in Q4, beating estimates.

Stellar performance in its jewellery segment (Tanishq/Mia), rapid store expansion (including overseas), and high-value consumer demand supported positive sentiment around the stock.

HDFC Securities has a 'Reduce' call on Titan with a target price of Rs 4,000. Brokerage Citi has a neutral call on Titan with a price target of Rs 4750. Goldman Sachs has a Buy call with a target price of Rs 5,000 on Titan. Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 5,102 against the earlier Rs 4,529.