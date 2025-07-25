Top stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, BEL, Sun Pharma, L&T, Cyient, REC, GR Infra, IEX

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday amid weekly F&O expiry, despite the positive global cues including optimism of India-UK free trade deal. BSE Sensex cracked 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 82,184.17, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 157.80 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 25,062.10 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 25, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Schaeffler India, Petronet LNG, Laurus Labs, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Chemicals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Grindwell Norton, ACME Solar, Sobha, Intellect Design and more are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Ex-dividend today: Shares of HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, Zydus Lifesciences, Divis Laboratories, LIC,, Lupin, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jubilant Pharmova, KEC International, 3M India, Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Arvind, Bharti Hexacom, Capital Small Finance Bank, Central Bank of India, Centum Electronics, GMM Pfaudler, ICRA, Nelcast, Info Edge (India) and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate action today: Shares of Jtekt India shall trade ex-date for right issue, while shares of Shine Fashions (India) will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions and RIR Power Electronics shall trade ex-split today.

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group firm is divesting a 50 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes, to MetTube Mauritius. Concurrently, the company will acquire a 50 per cent stake in MetTube Copper India, a wholly owned subsidiary of MetTube.

Larsen & Toubro: Torrent Power is in talks to buy the thermal business unit of Larsen & Toubro for about $1 billion, including debt, suggest some media reports.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma has signed a settlement agreement with the End Purchaser Plaintiffs in the generic pharmaceuticals pricing antitrust litigation in the US. The company's subsidiaries will make an aggregate payment of $200 million in exchange for a full release of all claims asserted against them in the End Purchaser Action by the settlement class members.

Advertisement

Bharat Electronics: The navratna defence public sector undertaking BEL has received new defence orders worth Rs 563 crore since June 30, covering systems like maritime domain awareness, inertial navigation, and advanced communication equipment.

REC: The maharatna PSU posted a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY26, with net profit rising 29 per cent YoY to Rs 4,465 crore, with net interest income rising 37.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5,666 crore. It also declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share for FY26.

Cyient: The domestic technology company reported a 6.88 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 153.8 crore and revenue from operations rose 4.99 per cent YoY to Rs 1,781.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2025. Ebit stood at Rs 232.5 crore, while Ebit margins gamed in at 13 per cent for the reported quarter.

GR Infraprojects: The infra company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for an EPC project involving the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road in Jharkhand. The contract is valued at Rs 290.23 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity bourse reported a 25.2 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 120.7 crore, while revenue grew 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 141.8 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. It reported a 15 per cent YoY rise in electricity volumes to 32.4 BUs during the quarter.

Advertisement

Karur Vysya Bank: The private lender reported a 14 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 521 crore, while net interest income rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,080 crore for the first quarter of FY26. Gross NPAs fell to 0.66 per cent, while net NPAs dropped to 0.19 per cent sequentially.

Anant Raj: The realty firm reported a 38.3 per cent YoY in net profit at Rs 125.9 crore for the June 2025 quarter, while its revenue increased 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 592 crore for the quarter. Ebitda surged 47.1 per cent YoY to Rs 150 crore, while margins came in at Rs 25.3 per cent for the reported period.

eClerx Service: The human resources solutions player reported a 26.4 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 141.6 crore, while revenue increased 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 934.6 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The water treatment solutions player has received an order worth Rs 221.3 crore for the EPC of sewage treatment plants, including the reuse of treated wastewater, from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

eMudhra: The IT enabled services player reported a 39.4 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 24.9 crore, with revenue zoomed 59.3 per cent YoY to Rs 147.3 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Its Subsidiary eMudhra Inc shall acquire 100 per cent stake in AI Cyber Forge Inc, USA.