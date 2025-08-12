Top stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, Medi Assist, HDFC Bank, IHCL, Hindalco, SJVN, Suzlon

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Tuesday amid positive global cues and partial return of FIIs which triggered a relief rally at Dalal Street amid the rising tariff concerns. BSE Sensex rallied 746.29 points, or 0.93 per cent, to settle at 80,604.08, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 221.75 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 24,585.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 12, 2025:

Q1 results today: Hindustan Aeronautics, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Jindal Steel & Power, Zydus Lifesciences, Suzlon Energy, NHPC, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam, Abbott India, Oil India, NMDC, PI Industries, FSN E-Commerce Ventures and MRF are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Arvind Fashion, Axtel Industries, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Grasim Industries, HG Infra Engineering, ICICI Bank, India Pesticides, KIFS Financial Services, NGL Fine-Chem and RITES shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of India Glycols and Sprayking shall trade ex-split today.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: The promoter entity Bessemer India is likely to sell up to 4 per cent stake in insurance-tech company through block deals, suggest media reports. The offer size is estimated at Rs 560 crore, with a floor price set at Rs 507 per share, a discount of 4 per cent over its previous close.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL), through its venture Horizon Aero Solutions, in partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Indamer Technics. Horizon is a 50-50 partnership between ADSTL and Prime Aero, a company owned by Prajay Patel, the director of Indamer Technics.

HDFC Bank: VinFast Auto India has partnered with the private lender to provide auto and inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network. The two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same, the company, a subsidiary of Vietnam's EV maker VinFast.

Hindalco Industries: The aluminium giant's US-arm Novelis posted a 36 per cent YoY drop in net income to $96 million for Q1FY26. Adjusted Ebitda fell 17 per cent YoY to $416 million. However, net sales rose 13 per cent YoY to $4.7 billion, supported by higher aluminium prices and a modest increase in shipments.

Indian Hotels Company: The leading hospitality chain led by Tata Group announced that its board of directors and a designated committee have given the green light for acquiring majority stakes in two hospitality companies: ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality for a total amount of up to Rs 204 crore.

SJVN: The government-owned company's profit in the first quarter declined 36.2 per cent YoY to Rs 227.8 crore, while income increased by 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 917.5 crore for Q1FY26. Operating margin improved to 80.9 per cent, supported by higher efficiency in its generation business.

Inox Green Energy: The renewable energy player has entered into an agreement with one of the largest and most diversified Indian conglomerates for the comprehensive O&M of 182 MW of operational wind projects housed under its renewable energy arm. The projects are located across multiple sites in Western India plugged into the common infrastructure owned by it.

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 217.3 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, recording a 44.6 per cent YoY rise, supported by better margins. However, its revenue was down 23.5 per cent YoY at Rs 1,887 crore, while Ebitda was flat at Rs 599 crore. Margins stood at 31.7 per cent.

Astral: The pipe and piping solutions player reported a 32.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 81 crore for the first quarter of FY 2026. Its revenue also declined by 1.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,361.2 crore. It also announced the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Nexalon Chem for Rs 120 crore.

Bata India: The footwear giant saw its Q1FY26 net profit slump 70 per cent YoY to Rs 52 crore as weather disruptions and subdued demand hit sales. Its revenue stayed flat at Rs 942 crore, disciplined cost management pushed Ebitda up 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 198.8 crore, with margins improving to 21.1 per cent.

Travel Food Services: The recently listed travel solutions player reported a 18.3 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 81 crore in its profit, while income increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 334.7 crore in June 2025 quarter.