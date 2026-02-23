Top stocks in news: Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Airtel, NTPC Green, RailTel, UPL, IDFC Bank

Indian benchmark indices settled modestly higher on Friday amid value buying in the select largecap counters. Sentiments improved over trade-deal clarity. The BSE Sensex jumped 316.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 82,814.71, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 116.90 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 25,571.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 23, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Companies including BF Utilities, PVP Ventures, Stovec Industries and Kome-On Communication will release their quarterly results today, whie shares of PI Industries shall trade ex-date for dividend today.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group firm, through its subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with NMDC and Vale SA to develop an integrated iron ore blending facility and dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

ICICI Bank: The leading private lender has received an order in appeal from the Maharashtra GST Department, affirming a prior tax demand of Rs 50.38 crore, plus equivalent penalties and interest. It follows a 2025 order contested by the lender. The bank plans to further appeal the ruling.

Advertisement

HCL Technologies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a semiconductor manufacturing facility being set up by a joint venture between HCL Technologies and Foxconn in Uttar Pradesh, marking a key step in India’s push to build a domestic chip ecosystem.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has announced the launch of the AI & Cyber Threat Research Center – India, in partnership with Zscaler Inc (a leader in cloud security), advancing national cyber resilience, protecting sectors, industries and assets, and accelerating trusted AI adoption.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy player informed that 158 megawatts of Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power's 250 megawatt solar power project in Andhra Pradesh began commercial operations on Friday. Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power is a step-down subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green, a joint venture of NTPC Green.

Advertisement

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway company, in consortium with Ashoka Buildcon, has received the letter of intent (LoI) from the Inspector General of Registration. The contract, worth Rs 1,136.18 crore, involves the selection of an MSP for the modernization of offices of the IGR and the Controller of Stamps under the Maharashtra Government.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Haryana government has directed all its departments, boards, corporations and state-run entities to maintain banking relationships exclusively with public sector banks. Any department seeking to open or operate an account with a private sector lender will require prior approval from the state's Finance Department.

UPL: The company board has approved a group reorganisation plan through a composite scheme of arrangement with the objective of unlocking value for its shareholders by creating an independent and focused crop protection platform. The reorganisation will consolidate itsIndia and international crop protection businesses through the scheme, involving UPL and its subsidiaries.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender reported unauthorized and fraudulent activities linked to Haryana government accounts worth Rs 590 crore at a branch in Chandigarh. It has initiated an investigation, and the suspected employees have been placed under suspension. The bank has appointed KPMG to conduct an independent forensic audit in this matter.

Advertisement

Cipla: The USFDA has classified the current good manufacturing practices inspection at the Rodopi, Greece manufacturing facility of Pharmathen International SA (a wholly owned subsidiary) as Official Action Indicated (OAI). Besides this, LIC of India increased its stake in Cipla by 2.036 per cent between November 27, 2025 and February 2, 2026, to 9.091 per cent from 7.055 per cent.

Vikram Solar: The solar and renewable company has entered into a strategic domestic cell procurement agreement with Jupiter International to procure high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells and high-efficiency mono PERC solar cells, aggregating to 2 GW of ALMM-compliant crystalline solar cells. The size of the agreement is Rs 2,000 crore.

Highway Infrastructure: The infra company has entered into a contract agreement for the operation and collection of user fees at Moti Naroli Fee Plaza in Gujarat, amounting to Rs 154.59 crore. It has also entered into an agreement for the development of a road under Town Planning Scheme-08 from Kumedi to Lasudiya Mori, Indore. The contract is worth Rs 69.68 crore.

Allcargo Terminals: The logistics solution provider's total volume in January stood at 63,400 TEUs, growing 8 per cent YoY but declined 5 per cent MoM.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries: The Goods & Services Tax Department, Mumbai, initiated an inspection, search, and seizure operation at the company’s office on February 21. The company is in the process of collating and responding to all the queries raised by the GST department.