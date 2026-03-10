Top stocks in news: Adani Power, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Dixon Tech, Swiggy, Eternal

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the week with big cuts on Monday as West Asian conflict triggered another sharp move in the crude oil prices, stoking the inflation fears. The BSE Sensex cracked 1,352.74 points, or 1.71 per cent, to close at 77,566.16, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 422.40 points, or 1.73 per cent, to end at 24,028.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 10, 2026:

Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard & more: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the inclusion of six stocks—Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Vishal Mega Mart—in the futures & options (F&O) segment, effective from April 1, 2026.

Bajaj Finserv: The financial solutions player's subsidiary, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, recorded gross direct premium underwritten of Rs 1,094 crore in February, while another subsidiary, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, reported a total premium of Rs 1,281.28 crore during the same month.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 5,000 crore through an unsecured rupee term loan/line of credit (bank facility) from Union Bank of India and an investment of Rs 234 crore for a Security Operations Center for substations (OT SOC).

Dixon Technologies India: The consumer electronics player has received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, for investment by HKC Overseas (HKO), an affiliate of HKC Corporation, in Dixon Display Technologies. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Dixon Display Technologies will become a joint venture company.

Swiggy, Eternal: The supply disruptions of commercial LPG could impact restaurant operations across India, raising risks for online food delivery platforms that depend on partner restaurants. Industry bodies have warned the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas that restaurants rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders and current stocks may last only about a week if supplies are halted.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality player has signed a license agreement for a 76-room new hotel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The new property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Minda Corporation: The auto ancillary player's subsidiary, Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems, has signed a Joint Venture agreement with the United Kingdom–based Turntide Drives for the development and manufacturing of advanced next-generation motor controllers, axial flux motors, pumps for thermal applications, and other customized controllers.

Torrent Power: The utility arm company has issued and allotted Series 14 – 2,00,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.97 per cent per annum on a private placement basis.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The broadband vertical of the digital solutions firm, OneOTT Intertainment, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Transformation Commission, Government of Uttar Pradesh, for the rollout of Project GANGA (Government Assisted Network for Growth & Advancement), a large-scale digital inclusion initiative in the state.

Akzo Nobel India: The paint products company has received a Draft Assessment Order from the Assessing Officer of the Income Tax Department, proposing additions of Rs 111.63 crore to the company’s income under corporate tax and transfer pricing provisions for AY 2023-24.

Solex Energy: The solar solutions player has received approval for capacity addition under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Its manufacturing facility located in Tadkeshwar, Surat, has been listed with an enlisted solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 3,782 MW (3.78 GW) per year.