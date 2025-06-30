Top stocks in news: Adani stocks, Asian Paints, BHEL, Mazagon Dock, HAL, Waaree, Jyoti CNC

Indian benchmark indices posted decent gains on Friday amid a slew of positive domestic and global cues including eased down tensions in the middle, falling crude oil prices and strong monsoon expectations. BSE Sensex jumped 303.03 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 84,058.90, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 88.80 points, or 0.35 per cent to close at 25,637.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 30, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of CFF Fluid Controls, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries, DAR Credit and Capital, Sagarsoft and The Indian Hotels Company shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Mirc Electronics and GVP Infotech shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Adani Group stocks: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a court filing to the US District Court of New York, has conveyed that summons and complaints against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani have yet to be served in the alleged $265 million bribery case.

Jyoti CNC Automation: Non-promoter shareholders are likely to sell around 6 per cent stake in the engineering company via block deals, suggest media reports. The deal size is estimated at around Rs 1,542 crore.

Advertisement

Asian Paints: The paint major has announced to acquire the remaining 40 per cent equity stake in Obgenix Software, which operates under the brand ‘White Teak’, for a cash consideration of Rs 188 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The board of state-owned defence player has approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC, a Sri Lanka-listed shipbuilding firm, for $52.96 million. The acquisition will be made from Japan's Onomichi Dockyard Co., marking Mazagon’s strategic overseas expansion in maritime infrastructure.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The state-run defence player has announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY25, which is 300 per cent of the share’s face value. August 21 is the record date to check who will get the dividend.

Advertisement

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods player received a new order from Adani Power on June 27 to supply important equipment and oversee work for six large thermal power units, each with 800 MW capacity.

Waaree Energies: Waaree Solar Americas, a unit of the company, has secured a significant order for the supply of 540 MW solar modules from a US-based developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects. The order was booked on June 27, 2025 and reflects Waaree's expanding global footprint in renewable energy solutions.

Torrent Pharma, JB Chem & Pharma: Torrent Pharma has signed definitive agreements with global investment firm KKR to acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, at an equity valuation of Rs 25,689 crore. Torrent will acquire 46.39 per cent equity for Rs 11,917 crore, a mandatory open offer to purchase up to an additional 26 per cent of JB Pharma shares from public shareholders at Rs 1,639.18 per share.

Central Bank of India: The state-run lender has acquired 24.91 per cent in Future Generali India Insurance and 25.18 per cent in Future Generali India Life Insurance. The move follows key agreements with the Generali Group and marks a strategic push of the lender into the insurance space.

Advertisement

Piramal Enterprises: The financial company has invested Rs 700 crore into its own finance arm, Piramal Finance, through a rights issue. The money will be used to support the business and other general needs.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA for its ANDA for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection. The product is therapeutically equivalent to Baxter’s Doxil Liposome Injection and is used to treat ovarian cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s Sarcoma, and multiple myeloma.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate player and Arihant Group have agreed to jointly acquire a 3.48-acre parcel in Velachery, Chennai, via their JV, Canopy Living LLP. The project spans approximately 7.5 lakh square feet, with a gross development value of over Rs 1,600 crore.

NLC India: The state-run firm has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC to develop a 450 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid power project.

ITD Cementation India: The Adani Group firm has won a big overseas project worth $67.4 million (Rs 580 crore) to build a jetty for the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The construction company won two large domestic construction projects with a total contract value of Rs 1,103.56 crore, further strengthening its order book in the infrastructure and real estate space.