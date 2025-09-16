Top stocks in news: AEL, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Zydus Life, Maruti Suzuki, Canara Bank, NCC

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on the back of profit booking on Monday ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting later this week. BSE Sensex dropped 118.96 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 81,785.74, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 44.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 25,069.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 16, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Godfrey Phillips India shall trade ex-bonus, while GHV Infra Projects shall trade ex-bonus and ex-split today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Dixon Tech, Aarti Surfactants, Aeonx Digital, Agarwal Industrial, Amrutanjan Health Care, Axis Solutions, Balmer Lawrie, Deccan Cements, Insolation Energy, India Gelatine & Chemicals, J Kumar Infraprojects, Karnataka Bank, Lancor Holdings, Linc, Nikhil Adhesives, Orient Ceratech, Prakash Pipes, Sigachi Industries, Skipper and other will trade ex-dividend today.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management (NHLML) for building the ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The company will invest Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

Wipro: The IT services company announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike to launch Wipro CyberShield MDR, an AI-powered unified managed security service (MSS) that simplifies and strengthens enterprise security operations.

IndusInd Bank: CRED, with the private lender, has launched a new credit card program with rewards across all e-commerce platforms, and instant, flexible redemption options on flights, hotels, hundreds of merchants, and thousands of products. The first launch under this program is the CRED IndusInd Bank RuPay credit card.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company has announced introductory prices for the all-new VICTORIS, starting at Rs 10,49,900. Sales will commence from September 22.

Zydus Lifesciences: ZyVet Animal Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Pharma (USA) Inc, has launched the first FDA-approved generic of phenylpropanolamine hydrochloride tablets, used for managing urinary incontinence in dogs. ZyVet has announced the launch of the first veterinary-approved generic of Furosemide tablets.

Bajaj Finserv: The Bombay High Court has quashed a Rs 374 crore claim made by the Government of Maharashtra against a major legal win for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company. The Court ruled that the demand was ‘unsustainable’ and stands dismissed. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is a subsidiary of the listed entity Bajaj Finserv.

JSW Infrastructure: The infra company’s subsidiary, JSW Kolkata Container, has entered into a concession agreement with the Port Authority for a period of 30 years from the date of award.

Canara Bank: The PSU lender's subsidiary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, has received approval from SEBI for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), allowing it to file an Updated RHP for its upcoming IPO.

NCC: The construction company has received a contract worth Rs 2,090.5 crore from the Water Resources Department, Bihar, for the construction of the Barnar reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and other associated works in Jamui district.

Transrail Lighting: The EPC company has secured new orders worth Rs 421 crore, including a large transmission line contract in a new African country. These additions have taken the company’s FY26 order inflows beyond Rs 3,500 crore as of August 2025, reflecting a 78 per cent YoY growth.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The state-run defence player company has secured an order worth Rs 136 crore. With this, MIDHANI's total order book now stands at Rs 1,983 crore as of the latest date.

Asahi India Glass: The glass company opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue for fundraising on September 15. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 844.79 per share.

Patel Retail: The retail chain reported a 13.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6.9 crore, while revenue increased 2.86 per cent YoY to Rs 182.5 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

Sanghvi Movers: Sangreen Future Renewable, a material subsidiary of Sanghvi Movers, has received large work orders worth Rs 292 crore from prominent independent power producers (IPPs).

John Cockerill India: The industrial products player has received a contract from Tata Steel for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of Pickling and ARP plants to be installed at the Jamshedpur (Tinplate Division), Jharkhand. The total contract value is around Rs 80 crore, which includes supervision of erection and commissioning.

Kaya: The company board will meet on September 18 to consider various fund-raising options.

Aksharchem India: The company has announced a planned shutdown of its green plant at Indrad, Mahesana, effective September 15, for repair and maintenance. The shutdown is expected to last up to three weeks.

AGI Greenpac: The company is undertaking two de-bottlenecking exercises to revamp its container glass facility from 1,850 TPD to 1,900 TPD, and to enhance its speciality glass facility from 154 TPD to 200 TPD, at an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 47 crore. The increased capacity is expected to be operational by March 2026.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The company has entered into an agreement with CEMI Process Optimization Brazil and CEMI Process Optimization LLC to promote and sell CEMI’s products and services, including software solutions and specialized equipment for process optimization, in the Indian market.

Tega Industries: The company board will meet on September 18 to consider raising funds via the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.