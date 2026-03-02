Top stocks in news: Airtel, BEL, CleanMax, GAIL, Auro Pharma, Niva Bupa, SR Twistex, autos

Indian benchmark indices settled with big cuts on Friday led by weak global cues, rising geopolitical risks and fears related to AI-disruptions. The BSE Sensex crashed 961.42 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 81,287.19, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 317.90 points, or 1.25 per cent, to end at 25,178.65 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, March 02, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution, while shares of HealthCare Global Enterprises shall trade ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Varvee Global shall trade ex-split today.

Auto stocks: Automobile players including manufacturers of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electronic vehicles and two-and three-wheelers will be in focus, announcing their sales figures for the month of February 2026.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The renewable energy solutions provider shall make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 3,100 crore from its IPO between February 23-25 which was sold for Rs 1,053 apiece with a lot size of 14 equity shares. The issue was overall booked only 94 per cent during the bidding process.

Shree Ram Twistex: The cotton yarn manufacturer will also be listed at the bourses on Monday after the Rs 110 crore-issue was booked 43.66 times during the three day bidding between February 23-25. The company sold its shares for Rs 104 apiece with a lot size of 144 equity shares.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major provider has announced a collaboration with Google to offer a secure and engaging messaging experience for users in India. Google’s rich communications services (RCS) platform and spam filtering will enable Airtel users to experience RCS messaging with high-quality photos/videos and interactive elements.

GAIL (India): Deepak Gupta has assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the company, effective March 1, following the superannuation of Sandeep Kumar Gupta from the position of Chairman and Managing Director.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.95 per share for FY26.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility of the company's subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities, located in Ranga Reddy, Telangana, from February 16 to February 27. The inspection concluded with four observations.

Bharat Coking Coal: The coal mining player reported flat production at 3.50 million tonnes, while coking coal production fell 1.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3.26 million tonnes. Non-coking coal production grew 30 per cent YoY to 0.24 million tonnes, while raw coal declined 28.7 per cent YoY to 2.16 million tonnes.

Mastek: The AI, digital engineering, and cloud transformation player's wholly-owned subsidiary Mastek (UK) has secured a five-year engineering, integration, and product development contract with the Home Office, with an overall budget of circa £49 million/$67 million. The engagement provides managed specialist engineering and cloud platform services to the home office.



Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has launched a residential project — Brigade Stellaris — in Chennai, with a gross development value of Rs 1,700 crore. The project will be developed on a 5.19-acre prime land parcel.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) conducted an inspection of the company in February 2025 and issued its observations. IRDAI issued a show cause notice on February 26, 2026 and the company is in the process of submitting its response, relating to the business and operational aspects of the company.

Eleganz Interiors: The SME commercial services company has received an order worth Rs 122.02 crore from Global Information Technology Organisation for the supply, installation, and handover of interior fit-out works.

Oil related stock: Shares sensitive to movement in crude-oil prices will be focus on Monday, led by the surge in the crude oil prices following the US-Iran war. The closure of the strait of Hormuz will affect the global crude production and supply. Companies including Oil India, HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil, Asian Paints and tyre makers will be impacted.