Top stocks in news: Airtel, BPCL, Mobikwik, RBLBank, SAMIL, Hudco, Tata Tech, Waaree, HFCL

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday, kicking off the week on a positive note, thanks to positive global cues and US Supreme Court ruling. The BSE Sensex jumped 479.95 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 83,294.66, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 141.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 25,713. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 24, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of AK Capital Services shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Hilton Metal Forging and Padam Cotton Yarns shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Exclusion from F&O segment: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced to exclude Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Piramal Pharma, Tata Technologies and Torrent Power from the futures & options (F&O) segment, effective April 29, 2026.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has announced major plans for its non-banking financial arm, Airtel Money. The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore, to be injected over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70 per cent, while the promoter group, through Bharti Enterprises, will bring in the remaining 30 per cent.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company has received a tax demand order worth Rs 1,816.65 crore from the Central Tax & Central Excise Department, Kochi, for the period from September 2004 to May 2010. The major tax demand pertains to the pre-merger period of Kochi Refineries (KRL), that is, from September 2004 to August 2006.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy player received an order to supply 500MW of solar modules from a renowned domestic solar power developer and independent power producer.

One Mobikwik Systems: The fintech player's subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking, has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to commence its stock broking business.

Chalet Hotels: The company board has approved the development of a proposed 330-room luxury hotel, along with commercial/retail space of 36,255 sq ft, at Madhapur in Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 632.8 crore. Once operational, this will be the company’s third hotel in Hyderabad.

RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Chandan Sinha as Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of RBL Bank for a second term, with effect from May 21, 2026, to May 20, 2029.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Motherson has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat in a joint venture with Marelli. This advanced plant is dedicated exclusively to producing cutting-edge exterior lighting systems, strengthening the group’s capabilities in automotive component manufacturing.

HFCL: The telecom infra company has joined a consortium for a Department of Telecommunications -funded research project led by Indian IIT Delhi to advance hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology for next-generation communication networks.

Pace Digitek: The telecom infra player's subsidiary, Lineage Power, has received a purchase order worth Rs 158.7 crore from Reliance Industries for the supply of Li-ion battery packs (48V 15S1P 314 AH).

Sigma Advanced Systems: The defence company has secured fresh orders worth about Rs 100 crore from the Ministry of Defence and associated defence PSUs. The contracts relate to ongoing strategic programmes across missile systems, naval platforms, and airborne applications.

Suraj Estate Developers: The real estate developer has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent shares of Hally Pacific, a company that owns a strategically located vacant land parcel in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The acquisition was completed for Rs 30.40 crore, resulting in Hally Pacific becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Patel Engineering: The Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Pune, has declared Patel Engineering, along with its JV partners, as the lowest bidder for a Rs 133.25 crore contract. The contract involves the construction of head works, pump houses, switchyards, rising mains, delivery chambers, and the installation of pumping machinery.

Silver Touch Technologies: The IT solutions player has been selected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for a strategic digital transformation engagement. It will act as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) for application development, enhancement, and the operations and maintenance of FSSAI portals and applications.

Signpost India: The media firm has received an order worth Rs 450 crore from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for exclusive outdoor advertising rights on Park Street (Mother Teresa Sarani), from Jawaharlal Nehru Road to Mullick Bazar Crossing; Camac Street (Abanindranath Sarani); Theatre Road (Shakespeare Sarani); and Park-o-Mat.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions: The IT solutions player has received board approval for a definitive agreement framework to acquire 100 percent of Global Impex Inc from ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc, a US-based modern energy economy company.