Top stocks in news: Airtel, ONGC, Manipal, LIC, Nykaa, BSE, MCX, Marico, PNB Housing, NHPC

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hyundai Motor, ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, Anuh Pharma, Automotive Axles, Bayer CropScience, Indef Manufacturing, Berger Paints, Brigade Enterprises, Disa India, Fermenta Biotech, Gandhi Special Tubes, Goodyear India,, Indag Rubber, IRB Infra, Matrimony,, Mukesh Babu Financial, Munjal Showa, Oriental Aromatics, Shreyans Industries, Sika Interplant, Somany Ceramics, TD Power Systems, Updater Services, Vedanta Aluminium Metal shall trade ex-dividend today.

Manipal Health Enterprises: The leading hospital chain will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, July 05 after it raised a total of Rs 9,275 crore between July 29 and July 31, selling its shares for Rs 590 per share with a lot size of 25 shares. The issue was overall subscribed 4.92 times fetching nearly 3.60 lakh applications.

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Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a 37.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 8,167.4 crore, while revenue increased 18.4 per cent YoY to Rs 58,539.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA jumped 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 33,599 crore, with margins improving 50 bps to 57.4 per cent. ARPU rose increases to Rs 264 for the quarter.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option for 50.59 crore equity shares, representing a 4 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on August 5. This is in addition to the base issue size of 31.62 crore equity shares, representing a 2.5 per cent stake.

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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run energy major posted a 112.3 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 17,034 crore in Q1FY27, while revenue climbed 45.2 per cent YoY to Rs 46,460 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 28,355 crore with a robust margin of 61 per cent. It reported a sharp rise in crude oil realisation, with the nominated crude price increasing 50.4 per cent YoY to $99.45 per barrel.

United Breweries: The beer maker reported a mixed set of numbers for the April-June 2026 quarter. Net profit declined 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 166.3 crore despite revenue increasing 7.1 per cent to Rs 3,067 crore. EBITDA fell 9.3 per cent to Rs 282 crore. However, sell-out volumes grew 13 per cent, while sell-in volumes increased 9 per cent during the quarter.

BSE: The leading stock exchange posted a robust April-June FY27 performance, with net profit increasing 62 per cent YoY to Rs 874 crore and revenue rising 63.5 per cent to Rs 1,566 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,072 crore, up 1 per cent QoQ, while EBITDA margin remained healthy at 68.4 per cent. It announced plans to raise its stake in India International Bullion Holding IFSC to 20 per cent.

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FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The Nykaa parent reported over a three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 79.8 crore during the April-June 2026 period, while revenue increased 29.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,782 crore. EBITDA surged 67.8 per cent YoY to Rs 236 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 8.5 per cent. It acquired a 51 per cent stake in Aminu Wellness for Rs 32 crore, strengthening its premium skincare portfolio.

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company posted a steady Q1FY27 performance, with net profit rising 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 554.5 crore. Net interest income increased 7.5 per cent to Rs 788.5 crore. Assets under management expanded 13 per cent YoY to Rs 93,021 crore, while loan assets grew 15 per cent to Rs 89,670 crore, led by a 16 per cent rise in retail loan assets.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The exchange operator delivered a stellar Q1FY27 performance, with net profit soaring 103.5 per cent YoY to Rs 413.4 crore and revenue jumping 88.1 per cent to Rs 702 crore. On a sequential basis, EBITDA declined 26 per cent to Rs 494 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 70.4 per cent.

Bharti Hexacom: The telecom operator delivered a healthy performance in the first quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 23.2 per cent YoY to Rs 482 crore and revenue increasing 10.9 per cent to Rs 2,510 crore. EBITDA grew 13.9 per cent to Rs 1,322.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 52.68 per cent.

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Kalyan Jewellers India: The jewellery retailer posted a strong performance in Q1FY27, with net profit rising 32 per cent YoY to Rs 348.7 crore as revenue surged 45.7 per cent to Rs 10,588.9 crore. EBITDA grew 20.9 per cent to Rs 632.5 crore, although EBITDA margin moderated to 6 per cent.

Marico: The FMCG company reported a 27.1 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 652 crore for the June quarter of FY27, while revenue rose 22.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,957 crore. EBITDA increased 25 per cent to Rs 819 crore, with EBITDA margin coming in at 20.7 per cent.

NHPC: The state-owned hydropower company reported a 2.9 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 1,095.9 crore in the first quarter of FY27, while revenue rose 18.5 per cent to Rs 3,808.3 crore. EBITDA jumped 30.6 per cent to Rs 2,352.2 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 61.8 per cent.

Sheela Foam: The mattress maker reported more than a nine-fold jump in net profit to Rs 61.4 crore during the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,031.9 crore. EBITDA rose 45 per cent to Rs 109 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 10.6 per cent.

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Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostics chain reported a healthy performance in the first quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 56.9 crore and revenue growing 16.6 per cent to Rs 450.2 crore. EBITDA increased 22 per cent to Rs 217 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 48.3 per cent.

Deepak Nitrite: The specialty chemicals company reported a strong turnaround in the April-June 2026 period, with net profit more than tripling to Rs 345 crore as revenue rose 36.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,577.6 crore. EBITDA surged 185.2 per cent to Rs 540.2 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 20.96 per cent.

Sanofi India: The pharmaceutical company reported a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of FY27, with net profit increasing 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 83.5 crore and revenue rising 7.7 per cent to Rs 437.7 crore. EBITDA grew 21.5 per cent to Rs 115.3 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 26.3 per cent.