Top stocks in news: Airtel, TMPV, UltraTech, Hero Moto, LIC, Mazagon Dock, Nykaa, RVNL

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday on the back of muted global cues, resulting in risk-off sentiment. Traders will be looking at RBI's monetary policy due today. The BSE dropped 503.76 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 83,313.93, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 133.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 25,642.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, February 05, 2026:

Q3 results today: Companies including Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Siemens, Bosch, BEML, Capillary Technologies, CESC, IREDA, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Gateway Distriparks, JK Tyre & Industries, Kalpataru, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lemon Tree Hotels, MRF and others will announce results for the December 2025 quarter today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of NTPC, Nestle, National Aluminium, HUDCO,, Insecticides (India), Manappuram Finance, Manba Finance, Accelya Solutions, ACME Solar, Amrutanjan, B2B Software Technologies, Clean Science, Control Print, Quess Corp, REC, Sharda Cropchem, Shriram Pistons & Rings, SIS, SMC Global, Steelcast, Sundaram Finance, TCI Express, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Veedol Corporation shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures shall trade ex-spin off, while shares of Omega Interactive Technologies shall trade ex-date for stock split.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a 55 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 6,630.5 crore, while revenue increased 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 53,981.6 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 31,143.6 crore, while Ebitda margins dropped to 57.7 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The homegrown auto major reported a net loss of Rs 233 crore, while revenue grew 25.8 per cent YoY to Rs 15,268 crore. Ebitda jumped 7 per cent YoY to Rs 689 crore, while Ebitda margins fell 80 bps to 4.5 per cent for the quarter.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major announced the commissioning of an additional grinding capacity of 2.7 mtpa at its Aligarh unit in Uttar Pradesh. With this commissioning, the total cement grinding capacity of the Aligarh unit now stands at 4.0 mtpa, increasing the company’s capacity in Uttar Pradesh to 13.1 mtpa.

Hero MotoCorp: The homegrown two-wheeler player reported a 12.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,348.6 crore, while revenue increased 20.7 per cent YoY to Rs 12,328.4 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda was up 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,846 crore, while margins remained stable. It announced a dividend of Rs 110 per share.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run life insurance player reported a 17.46 per cent YoY to Rs 12,930.44 crore, while net premium income increased 17.76 per cent YoY to Rs 1.26 lakh crore for the December 2025 quarter. First year premium was up 45.2 per cent YoY to Rs 10,648.46 crore for the quarter.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence company reported a 9 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 880 crore, while revenue jumped 14.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,601.1 crore for the quarter ended in December 2025. Ebitda was up 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 887 crore, while margin fell to 24.6 per cent. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share for FY26.

FSN-E Commerce Ventures: The parent company of Nykaa reported a net profit at Rs 142.4 per cent YoY to Rs 63.3 crore, while revenue increased 26.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,873.3 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda surged 63.2 per cent YoY to Rs 230 crore with Ebitda margins expanded to 8 per cent for the quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway firm reported a 3.7 per cent YoY rise in the net profit to Rs 322.8 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 4,684.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025.

Bharti Hexacom: The telecom and internet solutions player reported a 81.6 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 473.7 crore, while revenue inched up 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,359.8 crore for the October-December 2025 period.

Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval to Asia II TopCo XIII Pte to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of Federal Bank.

JM Financial: The broking and financial services firm reported a 50 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 313 crore in Q3FY26. Its fees and commission income increased by 32 per cent YoY to Rs 306 crore, while operating profit rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 244 crore. It remained number one in IPOs and cloe 37 equity capital market transactions of over Rs 87,000 crore in 2025.

PhysicsWallah: The new age ed-tech player reported a 9.7 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 101 crore, while revenue increased 33.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,082 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 28.6 per cent YoY to Rs 236 crore, while Ebitda margins declined to 21.8 per cent for the quarter.

Unicommerce Esolutions: SuperYou, the consumer nutrition brand co-founded by Ranveer Singh and Nikunj Biyani, has partnered with Unicommerce to streamline its e-commerce and quick commerce (Q-com) operations. As part of the partnership, the brand has adopted Unicommerce’s flagship platform, Uniware, to manage orders and inventory.