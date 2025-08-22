Top stocks in news: Apollo Hospital, YES Bank, Wipro, HUL, Vedanta, NTPC Green, GMR Airports

Indian benchmark indices settled modestly higher as the rally continued, despite volatile trading session and profit booking. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. BSE Sensex gained 142.87 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 82,000.71, while NSE's Nifty50 added 33.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 25,083.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, August 22, 2025:

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Jindal Steel & Power, LIC Housing, Lodha Developers, Jindal Stainless, Federal Bank, IRCTC, eClerx Services, APL Apollo Tubes, Agi Greenpac, Bannari Amman Sugars, Belrise Industries, Deep Industries, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Godfrey Phillips India, GE Vernova T&D India, HMA Agro Industries, Indigo Paints, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Kalyani Forge, KFin Technologies, Kuantum Papers, Mayur Uniquoters, Global Health and Netweb Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bemco Hydraulics shall trade ex-bonus and ex-split later today, while shares of Sarveshwar Foods will trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Suneeta Reddy, promoter and managing director of the healthcare chain leader is likely to divest up to 1.25 per cent (or 18 lakh shares) of her stake in the company through a block deal. The potential transaction is valued at Rs 1,395 crore, with a floor price of Rs 7,747 per share- representing a 2.3 per cent over its previous close.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company has entered into an agreement to acquire the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of Harman, a Samsung company. This transaction will accelerate Wipro’s mission to deliver next-generation Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) services.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has announced Niranjan Gupta as its next Chief Financial Officer. He takes charge as CFO-designate from September 1 and will formally step into the role from November 1, reporting to newly appointed CEO and MD Priya Nair. Niranjan Gupta was the CEO of Hero MotoCorp until April 2025.

Vedanta: The mining major’s board has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 16 per share for FY26, totalling Rs 6,256 crore. The record date for dividend eligibility is set for August 27.

YES Bank: The members of the bank have approved the reappointment of Prashant Kumar as Managing Director & CEO of the bank for the period from October 6, 2025, to April 5, 2026.

GMR Airports: The airport infra major's board has cleared a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via securities in multiple tranches, including equity shares, NCDs, warrants and foreign currency convertible bonds. The fundraising will proceed pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Renewable Energy, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has declared 49.125 MW (third-party capacity) of its 300 MW Khavda Solar Project at Bhuj, Gujarat, under the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project on commercial operation with effect from August 22.

Piramal Pharma: The pharma firm and NewAmsterdam Pharma have announced a dedicated Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) suite at PPS’ Sellersville, Pennsylvania facility.

L&T Finance: The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has forged a partnership with Google Pay to offer personal loan products to its eligible users through its Google Pay platform. This partnership is in line with LTF’s product diversification strategy and makes credit more accessible for consumers in a fast, seamless, and digital manner.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The railway company has secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers for the construction of two vessels valued at Rs 467.25 crore. The vessels will be built for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and are intended for use by the Geological Survey of India. These ships are research vessels meant for coastal exploration.

Laurus Labs: The pharma player announced a restructuring plan that involves the dissolution of its subsidiary, Laurus Synthesis. Under the plan, a unit of the subsidiary will be merged with Sriam Labs, and the remaining business will be integrated into the parent entity.

Goldiam International: The diamond jewellery exporter and lab‐grown diamonds (LGDs) player has raised Rs. 202 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with participation from marquee funds. The company is targeting 70‐90 ORIGEM stores in 18–24 months.

Hikal: The pharma player has received a warning letter from the USFDA concerning its manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bangalore. The regulatory action follows an inspection conducted between February 3 and 7, 2025, highlighting compliance concerns.