Top stocks in news: Atlanta, Ganesh CP, HUL, Power Grid, Shriram Finance, BEML, Waaree

Indian benchmark indices settled with big cuts on Monday as the traders continued to book profit on the back of ongoing FIIs outflows and uncertainty over the US-India trade deals. BSE Sensex plunged 733.22 points, or 0.90 per cent, to settle at 80,426.46, while NSE's Nifty50 crashed 236.15 points, or 0.96 per cent, to close at 24,654.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 29, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Atlanta Electricals: The transformer manufacturer will make its stock market debut on Monday, September 30 after the company raised a total of Rs 687.34 crore. It sold its shares in the price band of Rs 718-754 per share with a lot size of 19 shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 70.63 times.

Ganesh Consumer Products: The manufacturer and trader of FMCG products will make its stock market debut today, that is Monday, September 29. The issue was sold in the range Rs 306-322 apiece with a lot size of 46 shares. It raised a total of Rs 408.80 crore via IPO, which was overall subscribed only 2.67 times.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major expects consolidated business growth to be near flat to low-single digit for Q2FY26 as the GST reforms have reduced taxation to 5 per cent for 40 per cent of its portfolio. The company sees recovery starting November as prices stabilise, underpinned by rising disposable incomes and ongoing portfolio transformation actions.

Advertisement

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company board has approved two new projects worth Rs 705.5 crore. Under the first project, worth Rs 209.68 crore, the company will implement a VOIP Communication System for Grid Operation for all five regions. Under the second project, worth Rs 495.83 crore, it will implement Disaster Preparedness of Transmission Infrastructure.

Shriram Finance: The leading NBFC company has made a further investment of Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary, Shriram Overseas, by subscribing to 1,90,25,000 equity shares through a rights issue, with the objective of strengthening its capital base.

BEML: The state-run defence company has entered into a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Forge and Data Patterns (India). They will support the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) programme and participate in the expression of interest (EoI) floated by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

Advertisement

Waaree Energies: The solar-energy solutions company has executed a definitive agreement for acquiring a 76 per cent stake in Racemosa Energy (India) for Rs 53 crore.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Alkem Wellness, effective October 1. It will transfer the trade generics business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, to its subsidiary, Alkem Wellness.

Oil India: The state-run oil marketing company has reported the occurrence of natural gas in its second exploratory well, Vijayapuram-2 (Loc. OAEA), drilled in the Offshore Andaman Block.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: The specialty chemicals company has resumed operations at its TDI-II plant in Dahej after the completion of necessary checks and remedial measures. The plant was shut down due to a gas leak.

PG Electroplast: The consumer electronics company, through its subsidiary PG Technoplast, has acquired a 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. It plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in developing a manufacturing campus over the next five years.

Ceigall India: The infra player's subsidiary, Ceigall Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway, has received the ‘appointed date’ from the NHAI for a project worth Rs 981 crore. The project involves the development of a 6-lane access-controlled Ludhiana–Bathinda Greenfield highway section in Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I (Package 2).

Advertisement

Amanta Healthcare: The recently listed pharmaceutical player returned to black in June 2025 quarter and reported a net profit at Rs 3.5 crore in June 2025 quarter. However, its revenue dropped 4.1 per cent to Rs 65.3 crore for the reported quarter. Operating profit margin came in at 22.81 per cent.

Azad Engineering: The industrial solutions player has signed a new long-term contract & price agreement (LTCPA) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan, valued at Rs 651 crore, for the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines to meet their global demand in the power generation industry.

Vascon Engineers: The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) to collaborate as an execution partner under an Early Engagement Model for five years. Under this arrangement, Vascon will be associated with Adani on selected earmarked projects right from the design stage, thereby ensuring seamless integration of design and execution.

Interarch Building Solutions: The pre-engineering building solutions player will invest Rs 100 crore in its new plant in Andhra Pradesh to enhance capacity for multi-storey steel buildings, data centres, semiconductor, electronics, and battery plants.

Advertisement

Lemon Tree Hotels: Shareholders of the hotels company has appointed Neelendra Singh as Managing Director of the company, and Kapil Sharma as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, for a term of five years effective October 1 this year. They also appointed Patanjali Govind Keswani as Executive Director and Chairman for 18 months, effective October 1.

Godrej Agrovet: The animal feed company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) for setting up manufacturing and upstream innovation facilities at an estimated investment of Rs 960 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The e-commerce company has signed a SaaS Partnership Agreement with IDFC First Bank, under which it will offer SaaS solutions to the bank’s corporate customers.