Top stocks in news: Bajaj Finance, Mankind Pharma, IRFC, AB Capital, FSL, Pidilite, NBCC

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Tuesday on the back of the India-US trade deal and a strong rupee, boosting the expectations of the FII inflows. The BSE Sensex surged 2,072.67 points, or 2.54 per cent, to close at 83,739.13, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 639.15 points, or 2.55 per cent, to end at 25,727.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 04, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q3 results today: Companies including Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power Company, Apollo Tyres, Trent,, Devyani International, Cummins India, Emami, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hexaware Technologies, JSW Cement, Kalpataru Projects, Metropolis Healthcare, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Tube Investments of India, and other will announce their results for December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of ITC, KPIT Technologies, Alldigi Tech, Apcotex Industries, Carborundum Universal, Coromandel International, Crizac, Dolat Algotech, Flair Writing Industries, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Gillette India, Indian Energy Exchange and MAS Financial Services shall trade ex-dividend today.

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 4,066 crore, while net interest income rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 11,317 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Gross NPA rose slightly, while net NPAs declined marginally on a sequential basis.

Advertisement

Mankind Pharma: The pharma major's net profit was up 7.5 per cent YoY to Rs 408.7 crore, while revenue increased 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,567 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda was up 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 919.6 crore, while margins improved to 25.8 per cent for the quarter.

Aditya Birla Capital: The net profit was up 41 per cent YoY to Rs 983 crore, while revenue jumped 30 per cent YoY to Rs 14,181 crore for the period ended on December 31, 2025. Its total lending portfolio was up 30 per cent YoY to Rs 1.90 lakh crore for the reported period.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway has entered into a strategic tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) and Sagarmala Finance Corporation to jointly explore structured financing for the development of the Outer Harbour Project at VO Chidambaranar Port.

Advertisement

Firstsource Solutions: The IT solutions player reported a 33 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 120 crore, while revenue rose 6.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,467 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 315.6 crore, while margins increased to 12.8 per cent for the quarter.

NBCC India: The state-run infra company has received construction orders worth Rs 39.19 crore from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), and an order worth Rs 232.13 crore from the Department of Fisheries, Uttarakhand, for the construction of the proposed Namami Ganga Aquarium-cum-Discovery Learning Centre at Pashulok, Uttarakhand.

Pidilite Industries: The adhesive player reported a net 11.89 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 623.84 crore, while revenue increased 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,709.9 crore for the three-months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda was up 12 per cent YoY to Rs 894.4 crore, while margins rose to 24.1 per cent for the quarter.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming player reported a 35.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 8.8 crore, while revenue tumbled 24 per cent YoY to Rs 406 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 80.7 per cent YoY to Rs 67.4 crore, while margins surged 16.6 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Choice International: The financial solutions player reported a net profit at Rs 65.62 crore, surging 113.47 per cent YoY, while revenue increased 45.92 per cent YoY to Rs 308.60 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda jumped 89.67 per cent YoY to Rs 117.01 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded 875 basis points to 37.92 per cent for the quarter.

Bharat Coking Coal: The recently listed coal player reported a net loss of Rs 22.9 crore, while its revenue dropped 24.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,782 crore for the December 2024 quarter. Ebitda was down 94 per cent YoY to Rs 32.9 crore, while margins crashed to 1.2 per cent for the quarter.

Castrol India: The lubricant major reported a 9.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 244 crore, while revenue jumped 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,440 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was down 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 368.5 crore, while margins declined to 25.6 per cent for the quarter.

Aarti Drugs: The pharma player reported a 9.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 40.5 crore, while revenue increased 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 601.7 crore for the October-December 2025. Ebitda was up 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 54.7 crore, while margins declined to 9 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Restaurants Brands Asia: The quick services food chain player reported a net loss of Rs 43.5 crore, while revenue declined 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 714.6 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2025. Ebitda was up 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 89.4 crore, while margins declined 12.5 per cent YoY for the reported quarter.

Sheela Foam: The sleep solutions player reported a 213 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 52.57 crore, while revenue rose 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,075 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Ebitda was up 30 per cent YoY to Rs 115 crore, while margins declined 11 per cent for the quarter.

Triveni Turbine: The industrial products player reported a 0.3 per cent YoY degrowth in the net profit at Rs 92.1 crore, while revenue increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 624 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda came in at Rs 134.4 crore, up 23.4 per cent for the quarter, with margins edged lower to 21.5 per cent.