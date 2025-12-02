Top stocks in news: Bajaj Housing, RIL, Ambuja, ICICI Bank, MahaBank, BDL, Afcons, IHCL

Indian benchmark indices ended slightly lower on Monday after hitting new record highs as traders remained cautious amid the US Fed rate cut hopes, better GDP numbers and falling Indian rupee. BSE Sensex fell 64.77 points, or 0.08 per cent, to end at 85,641.90, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 27.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 26,175.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, December 2, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Mini Diamonds (India) shall trade ex-date for stock split today, while shares of Samman Capital are in F&O ban for today.

Bajaj Housing Finance: Promoter Bajaj Finance intends to sell up to 2 per cent of its stake in the company through block deals on Tuesday The proposed sale, capped at 166.6 million shares, will take place in one or more tranches between December 2025 and February 2026, which is currently valued at Rs 1,740 crore.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate announced that the merger of Star Television Productions with Star India Private, now known as Jiostar India, has become effective.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has secured final approval from the SEBI to launch for its initial public offering. ICICI Prudential AMC is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings. The issue will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Prudential Corp.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker has reported a strong November performance with total dispatches up 31 per cent YoY to 6,04,490 units. Domestic sales rose 12.4 per cent YoY to 5.70 lakh units, while exports surged 69.7 per cent YoY to 33,970 units. It said post-festive demand, supportive sentiment and traction for new models drove the growth.

Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group led cement maker has commissioned a 4 MTPA brownfield clinker expansion at its Bhatapara unit in Chhattisgarh. With the new capacity fully operational, the company’s consolidated clinker capacity has risen to 66 MTPA.

Vedanta: S&P Global has revised its outlook on Vedanta Resources to positive from stable while reaffirming the company’s rating at B+. The upgrade comes on the back of stronger earnings visibility, steady cost reduction, and favourable metal prices that together are expected to lift the company’s cash flows.

Bharat Dynamics: The state-run defence manufacturer has secured additional orders worth Rs 2,461.62 crore since its last disclosure on November 13, 2025. The major orders received include anti-tank guided missiles and surface-to-air missiles under emergency procurement. It stated that these orders have been booked after the previous update issued in mid-November.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group's hotel arm said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Roots Corporation (RCL), has acquired a 51 per cent stake each in Pride Hospitality and ANK Hotels. The investments were made through separate accession agreements for a total consideration of Rs 81.2 crore in Pride Hospitality and Rs 109.3 crore in ANK Hotels.

Afcons Infrastructure: The Shapoorji Pallonji group firm has secured orders valued at Rs 884 crore in November for civil infrastructure works under its marine and industrial business unit. The contracts fall under the EPC category. Afcons had bagged a contract worth about Rs 576 crore (including GST) for civil and allied infrastructure works.

NMDC: The state-run metal player reported an 11 per cent YoYincrease in iron ore production for November, rising to 5.01 million tonnes (mt) from 4.51 mt a year ago. Monthly sales also improved 4.3 per cent, touching 4.17 mt versus 4 mt in November 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra: The government has confirmed a stake sale in the PSU lender via an offer-for-sale (OFS), opening tomorrow for non-retail investors and on Wednesday for retail buyers. It will sell 5 per cent equity with an additional 1 per cent green-shoe option. The floor price is set at Rs 54 per share.

Amber Enterprises India: The electronics maker's subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India), has acquired an 80 per cent stake in Shogini Technoarts for approximately Rs 506 crore, effective December 1, 2025. Following the acquisition, Shogini has become a subsidiary of IL JIN and a step-down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises.

KEI Industries: The wires & cable manufacturer has begun trial production in its new greenfield manufacturing facility in Sanand, Ahmedabad. The plant is part of the company’s ongoing capex plan to expand capacity for low-tension (LT), high-tension (HT) and extra high-voltage (EHV) cables.

MOIL: The state-owned metal player has fixed the prices for different grades of manganese ore for the October to December 2025 quarter, and for December 2025, effective December 1, 2025. It stated that, in line with its practice of fixing and revising prices, it has adjusted prices across ferro, SMGR, fines and chemical grades.

Bhagyanagar India: The copper company notified of an acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Topsun Solar, a new subsidiary focused on solar energy business, with completion expected by December 3.