Top stocks in news: Bajaj Housing, UPL, PB Fintech, Indus Towers, RailTel, Zen Tech, IRB

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday after the budget day carnage as the policy continuity with a clear emphasis on growth and fiscal prudence has helped reinforce confidence. BSE Sensex surged 943.52 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 81,666.46, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 262.95 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 25,088.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 03, 2026:

Q3 results today: Companies including Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, One Mobikwik Systems, Aarti Drugs, Aditya Birla Capital, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Castrol India, Firstsource Solutions, HFCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mankind Pharma, NMDC, Trualt Bioenergy, Zydus Wellness and other will announce their December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Cochin Shipyard, GPT Infraprojects, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Symphony, Vaibhav Global and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust shall trade ex-dividend or ex-date for income distribution.

UPL: The agrochemical player's net profit crashed 52.2 per cent YoY to Rs 396 crore, while revenue jumped 12.7 crore YoY to Rs 12,269 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,433 crore, while margins stood flat at 19.8 per cent for the quarter.

PB Fintech: The new-age insurance aggregator reported a 165 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 189.4 crore, while revenue jumped 37.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,771.2 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company board also announced fundraising via QIP.

Indus Towers: The telecom infrastructure player reported a 55.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 1,776 crore, while revenue grew 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 8,146.3 crore for the three months ended December 2025. EBITDA fell 35.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,509 crore, while margins narrowed sharply to 55.3 per cent for the quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The Bajaj group firm reported a 21 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 665 crore, while its net interest income was up 19 per cent YoY to Rs 963 crore for the October-December period. Its AUM reported a 23 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 1.33 lakh crore for the period.

Zen Technologies: The defence players board has approved the appointment of Hari Haran Chalat as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective January 31.

Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group's specialty chemical player reported widening of its net losses at Rs 93 crore, while its revenue dropped marginally 1.11 per cent YoY to Rs 3,550 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda fell 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 345 crore, while margins contracted 9.72 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Thermax: The power solutions provider reported a 80.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 205 crore, while revenue increased 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,634.7 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda improved 34.5 per cent YoY to Rs 254.3 crore, while margins improved to 9.7 per cent for the quarter.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway firm reported a 4.1 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 62.4 crore, while revenue jumped 19 per cent YoY to Rs 913 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 133 crore, while margins dropped to 14.6 per cent for the quarter.

Ather Energy: The electric two-wheeler maker's net loss narrowed to 83.6 crore, while revenue increased 50 per cent YoY to Rs 953.6 crore in Q3FY26. Ebitda loss stood at Rs 72 crore, while EBitda margins improved slightly aided by operating leverage and better volumes.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll-services company has transferred its 100 percent equity share capital in VM7 Expressway (Gandeva–Ena HAM project) to the IRB InvIT Fund for Rs 513 crore. Following this asset transfer, the company’s consolidated debt is expected to reduce by approximately Rs 700 crore.

Awfis Space Solutions: The coworking and commercial space solutions player reported a 42.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 21.70 crore, while total revenue increased 20.2 per cent to Rs 381.8 crore for the Q3FY26. Ebitda came in at 30 per cent YoY to Rs 139 crore for the quarter with 84 per cent occupancy.

Brigade Hotel Ventures: The hospitality company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, committing an investment of Rs 1,100 crore in Chennai. It will add over 500 new keys across three properties in Chennai, including Courtyard by Marriott at Chennai World Trade Center, Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR, and JW Marriott Chennai OMR.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The private lender's net loss widened to Rs 375 crore, while net interest income fell 27.4 per cent YoY to Rs 348.3 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal. At operating level, it turned into losses to Rs 44.27 crore, while NPAs declined at both net and gross levels.

Nexus Select Trust: The RIET operator's net operating income for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 450 crore amid high occupancies and contribution from its recently acquired assets. It declared a distribution of Rs 358.6 crore, equivalent to Rs 2.367 per unit. Its leased occupancy stood at 97 per cent across its assets for Q3 FY26.

Unichem Laboratories: The USFDA conducted an inspection at its Kolhapur API facility from January 27 to February 2. The inspection closed with five observations, which were largely procedural in nature, and none were related to data integrity. It will provide the necessary responses to the USFDA within the stipulated 15-day period.