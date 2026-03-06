Top stocks in news: BEL, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Auto, Jio Fin, GRSE, Mazagon, Tata Elxsi, Wipro

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Thursday amid supportive global cues including easing geopolitical concerns and value-buying in select pockets. The BSE Sensex zoomed 899.71 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 80,015.90, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 285.40 points, or 1.17 per cent, to end at 24,765.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, March 06, 2026:

Quarterly results today: Companies including Aye Finance, Kwality Walls (India), DCM Shriram International, RRP Defense, and Tulsi Extrusions will release their results for the March 2025 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Electronics, Engineers India, John Cockerill and Eighty Jewellers shall trade ex-date for dividend. Shares of LKP Finance and Accedere shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Meera Industries and Silver Touch Technologies shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Bluegod Entertainment shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The USFDA has classified the inspection outcome as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is officially closed.

Bajaj Auto: KTM AG has pre-paid all the outstanding dues under the facility agreement to BAIH BV, resulting in the termination of the said agreement. The Facility Agreement was executed between Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIH BV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, and KTM AG, a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Jio Financial Services: The financial services major has subscribed to and has been allotted 14.74 crore equity shares of Allianz Jio Reinsurance (AJRL), joint venture, for cash at par, aggregating Rs 147.45 crore. AJRL will use the amount to fund its business operations. The aggregate investment by the company in AJRL till date is Rs 150 crore.

Tata Elxsi: The IT solutions player announced the launch of DevStudio.ai, an automotive multi-agentic solution purpose-built to accelerate the automotive software development lifecycle (SDLC) for OEMs, system suppliers, and semiconductor companies.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state-run defence player company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kalyani Strategic Systems to jointly develop and promote indigenous solutions for advanced naval systems, unmanned platforms, and other strategic maritime capabilities for domestic and global markets.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: In a clarification note on media reports of a Rs 99,000 crore defence deal, the company said CNC negotiations with the Government are completed. The proposal has been taken up for approval by the competent authority.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company announced the appointment of Laura Marie Miller to its Board of Directors.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for the financial year 2025–26. The record date for determining the entitlement of payment of the interim dividend is March 11. It also has approved the extension of the term of Ved Prakash as Executive Vice President & Head – Internal Audit for a period of four months.

Fractal Analytics: The recently listed AI analysis player reported a 10.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 102.6 crore, while revenue increased 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 854.4 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company saw a 24 per cent YoY jump in Ebitda at 152.1 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded nearly 40 bps to 17.8 per cent for the quarter.

Mastek: The AI-first digital engineering player's wholly-owned Subsidiary of Mastek UK has secured an engineering contract with the Home Office, with an overall budget of circa worth over $110 million. The engagement deploys specialist engineering practices and teams to support, maintain, and enhance the Home Office's flagship ATLAS platform.

DCX Systems: The defence player has received a purchase order worth Rs 68.05 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the manufacture and supply of custom-made antennas and power supplies for airborne applications.

JK Tyre and Industries: The company board has authorised the signing of a share transfer and shareholders agreement for an investment of Rs 5.04 crore to acquire a minimum of 26 per cent equity shares in Sunpulse Power, and Rs 1.53 crore to acquire 26 per cent equity shares in FPEL Burning Bright.

Petronet LNG: The company has received a notice of Force Majeure from its LNG supplier QatarEnergy (QE). Consequently, it has issued corresponding Force Majeure notices to its off-takers, namely GAIL (India), Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), under the relevant Gas Sale and Purchase Agreements.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services company has entered into an agreement with Blue Star to provide Zaggle Save (Employee Expense Management & Benefits) for a period of three years.

SAMHI Hotels: The hotel ownership and asset management platform said its board has approved the acquisition of a majority stake of 70 per cent in RARE India. It expects to enter into definitive agreements by May 2026, marking Samhi’s entry into the experiential leisure segment through an asset-light platform investment.

Shilpa Medicare: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Shilpa Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary, with Shilpa Medicare, its holding company.

Balmer Lawrie & Company: The state-run packaging company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share for the current financial year 2025–26.

Standard Engineering Technology: The industrial products player has entered into a target-based conditional distribution agreement with API Pharma Pharmaceutical Trading LLC for the Middle East region as part of its export expansion strategy.

Asian Energy Services: The oil services provider has received an observation letter with no objection from the National Stock Exchange of India for the merger of Oilmax Energy with itself.

Finkurve Financial Services: The NBFC player has announced a strategic co-lending partnership with Godrej Finance (GFL), a subsidiary of Godrej Capital, to jointly offer gold loan products under the Reserve Bank of India’s co-lending framework.

BMW Industries: The industrial products player has entered into a strategic partnership for the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).