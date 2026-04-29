Top stocks in news: BHEL, Bandhan Bank, GRSE, Canara HSBC, Go Digit, CEAT, Adani Power

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday led by geopolitical pressure and high crude oil prices ahead of the US Fed's monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex tanked 416.72 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 76,886.91, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 97 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 23,995.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 29, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Vedanta, Waaree Energies, Indian Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Federal Bank, Capital Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Force Motors, HEG, IIFL Finance, Indegene, Indian Overseas Bank, MOIL and Syngene International will announce their results for the March quarter results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Innovassynth Technologies (India) and Shakti Press shall trade ex-date for rights issue today, while shares of Omkar Speciality Chemicals shall trade ex-date for resolution plan or suspension. Shares of SAIL remain in F&O ban.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported 68 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 534 crore, while NIIs grew 1.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,796 crore with NIMs standing at 6.2 per cent for March 2026 quarter. Asset quality improved on both net and gross NPAs. It also announced a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the quarter.

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Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state-run defence player reported a 24 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 303 crore, while revenue increased 29 per cent YoY to Rs 2,119 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebitda grew 27 per cent YoY to Rs 426 crore, while dividend of Rs 6.7 for the shareholders.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has entered into a licensing agreement for the transfer of technology (LAToT) with NSTL-DRDO, Visakhapatnam, for the fabrication, installation, and commissioning of the LM2500 Gas Turbine Infrared Suppression System (GT-IRSS) for naval vessels. NSTL-DRDO, Visakhapatnam, is a constituent laboratory under DRDO.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player reported a 8.2 per cent YoY to Rs 34.7 crore, while net premium income increased 13.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,060.7 crore for the three months ending on March 31, 2026. Net commission jumped 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 196.1 crore for the quarter.

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CEAT: The tyre-maker reported a 145 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 243.85 crore, while revenue increased 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,218 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. Ebitda grew 52.7 per cent YoY to Rs 593 crore, while margins expanded 14 per cent for the quarter. It also announced a dividend of Rs 35 per share for the shareholders.

Go Digit General Insurance: The private insurer reported a 29.2 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 149.4 crore, while its gross written premium increased 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,735.7 crore. Net premium earnings rose 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,301 crore, while net commission fell 5.3 per cent YoY to Rs 566.7 crore. Operating profit soared 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 611 crore.

Sanofi India: The pharma player reported a 14.1 per cent YoY fall in the net profit to Rs 102.6 crore, while revenue declined 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 472.3 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Its insulin portfolio delivered exceptional performance, achieving double-digit growth versus both the previous year and previous quarter.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company: The health insurance player reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 111.34 crore, while net premium income rose 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,327.2 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Net commission rose 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 792.6 crore and operationally it turned profit at Rs 63.98 crore for the quarter.

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Solara Active Pharma Sciences: The pharma company's Ibuprofen manufacturing facility in Puducherry has successfully completed an unannounced inspection conducted by the USFDA between February 2-6. The USFDA has issued an EIR, classifying the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated, and has concluded the inspection as closed.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The waste management company's subsidiary, EIE Renewables, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of Suyog Urja in a phased manner for Rs 311 crore.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India: The healthcare solutions player reported a net 35.6 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 67.8 crore, while revenue rose 32.8 per cent YoY to Rs 229.2 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda margin came in at 38.7 per cent for the quarter, while the company board announced a final dividend of Rs 75 per share.

Wanbury: The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS- Korea FDA) has completed a regulatory inspection of the company's Patalganga facility. The facility was inspected for three days, from April 7 to 9, and the inspection was completed with zero observations.