Top stocks in news: BSE, Cyient, HUL, Bharat Forge, Polycab, Omnitech, Gujarat Gas, GESC

Indian benchmark indices continued to fall on the back of rising global tensions in the Middle East and closure of Strait of Hormuz. Indian stocks saw another session on risk-off sentiments, tracking the global cues. The BSE Sensex plunged 1,122.66 points, or 1.40 per cent, to close at 79,116.19, while NSE's Nifty50 nosedived 385.20 points, or 1.55 per cent, to end at 24,480.50 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, March 05, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aqylon Nexus shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Nexome Capital Markets shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Omnitech Engineering: The engineering solutions player will make its stock market debut on Thursday, March 05 after the company raised a total of Rs 583 crore between February 25-27 apiece, by selling its shares for Rs 227 apiece with a lot size of 66 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 1.20 times during the bidding period.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has completed the sale of its entire 19.8 per cent shareholding in Nutritionalab for Rs 307 crore. HUL had earlier, on February 12, intimated about the proposed sale of its entire 19.8 percent stake in Nutritionalab.

Advertisement

BSE: The leading exchange has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch derivative contracts on the BSE Sensex Next 30 index. The index tracks the next largest and most liquid companies within the BSE 100 that are part of the derivatives segment but are not constituents of the BSE Sensex 30 index.

Cyient: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, has admitted the Interlocutory Application filed by Infotech HAL (a 50:50 joint venture between the company and HAL) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The NCLT has ordered the commencement of the liquidation process of Infotech HAL and appointed Vasudevan Gopu as the liquidator.

Bharat Forge: The Board has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 800 crore through an unsecured rupee term loan.

Advertisement

Polycab India: The wires & cables maker has received a tax demand order worth Rs 327.5 crore from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. The assessment order pertains to Assessment Year 2024–25, relevant to Financial Year 2023–24.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The shipping services company has contracted to acquire a second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of approximately 81,094 dwt on March 4. The 2014 Japanese-built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet by Q1 FY27.

Gujarat Gas: The availability of R-LNG has become severely constrained in the light of ongoing war in the Middle East impacting the gas supply scenario The company has issued Force Majeure notices to its industrial customers, in accordance with the provisions of the Gas Supply Agreements, restricting the daily contracted quantity effective March 6.

Ramky Infrastructure: The infra company has entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township (MITL) for EPC-based infrastructure works within the Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) Phase 1 under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The total contract value stands at Rs 1,401.84 crore, which is to be completed in 930 days.

Protean eGov Technologies: The Board has approved the appointment of Mitesh Shah as Executive Vice President (Chief Information Officer) of the company, effective March 5.

Advertisement

Lloyds Luxuries: Sushant Mishra, the Chief Financial Officer, has received a summons dated February 27 from Sebi regarding the accounting treatment of certain expenditures. Sebi is conducting an investigation in relation to the accounting treatment of certain expenditures, financial statements, and related matters to examine compliance with applicable securities laws.

Modis Navnirman: The real estate company has announced its appointment as the developer for the redevelopment of New Chitra Co-operative Housing Society, a landmark high-rise tower. With a land parcel of 2,300 square meters, the project is expected to generate an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 160 crore.