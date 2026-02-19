Top stocks in news: Cochin Shipyard, HUL, TVS Motor, DRL, Zydus Life, NCC, Tata stocks

Indian benchmark indices posted with decent gains on Wednesday after a cautious start, led by positive domestic cues amid global uncertainties. The BSE Sensex gained 283.29 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 83,734.25, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 93.95 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 25,819.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, February 19, 2026:

Q3 results today: Companies including ABB India, CIE Automotive India, Mahesh Developers and Sattva Sukun Lifecare will release their results for the December 2025 quarter results today.

Tata Group stocks: Tata Sons is preparing for an extraordinary general meeting after the board formally approves the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third term next week, exactly a year before his second term ends. The resolution marks an exception to the retirement policy applicable to non-executive roles after the age of 65.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The major drugmaker has entered into a definitive agreement with UK-headquartered specialty pharmaceutical company Mercury Pharma Group (MPGL) to acquire its trademarks, Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova, along with related assets for India, for $32.15 million.

Hindustan Unilever: The company board has approved an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore over a period of two years to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium categories across beauty & wellbeing and home care.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg. Bosentan tablets, which are used for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ in Ahmedabad.

Cochin Shipyard: The state-run defence player has signed a contract worth more than Rs 2,000 crore with France-based CMA CGM for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels, each with a capacity of about 1,700 TEU and powered by LNG. The first vessel is to be delivered in 36 months, and the last vessel is to be delivered within 64 months.

TVS Motor Company: The domestic two-wheeler company has marked a historic milestone by reaching one million units of total production in Indonesia since commencing operations in the country 19 years ago.

NCC: The infra and construction player, along with OB Infrastructure, has received an order of debarment from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The entities have been debarred from participating in any tenders/bids issued by NHAI for a period of two years, effective February 17, 2026. There is no impact on the existing order book and/or ongoing projects.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA conducted an unannounced cGMP inspection at its injectable facility (F-3) located at Karakhadi during February 9–18. The inspection has been completed with two observations. None of the observations are related to data integrity.

Yatra Online: The travel solutions player's promoter THCL Travel Holding Cyprus sold a 1.8 per cent stake in the open market, saying the sale was undertaken to fund certain legal and compliance expenses. The promoter also clarified that it does not foresee any further stake sale in the near future.

Pace Digitek: A material subsidiary of the company- Lineage Power- has received a purchase order worth $1.35 million from Yaqin Chem to supply a mobile battery energy storage system (BESS).

Jindal Saw: During an American Petroleum Institute (API) audit, certain non-conformances (NCs) were observed, and a suspension letter has been issued restricting the company from affixing the API monogram on its API seamless pipes. The company is responding to the API and taking appropriate corrective measures to address the NCs.

BL Kashyap and Sons: The civil construction company has received an order worth Rs 300 crore from CRC Greens for the construction and supervision of civil structural works for a group housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

RNIT AI Solutions: The IT solutions company has received a paid pilot work order from the Government of Meghalaya for the integration of the RNIT AI Solution – Face Recognition System with the Meghalaya ONE and CM Connect applications. The order is worth up to Rs 1 crore.



Hilton Metal Forging: The company board has approved the issue of 1.67 crore rights equity shares at an issue price of Rs 16.68 per share, amounting to Rs 27.97 crore, to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, on a rights basis.