Top stocks in news: DMart, Adani Green, RITES, HCL Tech, IRB Infra, NCC, Wockhardt, BEML

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday on the back of a muted beginning to the Q1 results season and rising concerns over Trump tariffs. BSE Sensex cracked 689.81 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 82,500.47, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 205.40 points, or 0.81 per cent, to close at 25,149.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 14, 2025:

Q1 results today: HCL Technologies, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Mobility, Tejas Networks, Rallis India, Nelco, Den Networks, Benaras Hotels and more will announce their results for the June 2025 quarter today. Recently listed Sambhv Steel Tubes will announce its results for March 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bimetal Bearings, Craftsman Automation, GHCL Textiles, Persistent Systems, RR Kabel, Super Sales India, Wendt (India) shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Anuh Pharma will trade ex-bonus today.

Avenue Supermarts: The parent company of the DMart chain reported a marginal fall in the net profit at Rs 773 crore, down 0.1 per cent YoY, in the June 2025 quarter. Its revenue jumped 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 16,359.7 crore, while Ebitda grew 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,299 crore. Margin declined to 7.94 per cent for the reported quarter.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group firm said it has allotted 1.08 crore shares to Ardour Investment Holding, a promoter group entity, through the conversion of share warrants, raising Rs 1,208.59 crore. The allotment was approved by the management committee of the board on July 12, 2025. Each share has a face value of Rs 10 and was issued at a premium of Rs 1,470.75.

RITES: The railways company has received an order worth Rs 46.82 crore in Karnataka. The order involves the construction and renovation of Government First Grade Colleges at various locations in Karnataka under the PM USHA Scheme.

NCC: The construction company has received a Letter of Acceptance for a contract worth Rs 2,269 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The infra company’s toll collections in June increased by 5.3 per cent to Rs 544.8 crore, compared to Rs 517.2 crore in the previous month. It reported 8 per cent YoY growth in toll revenue for Q1 FY26, rising to Rs 1,680 crore compared to Rs 1,556 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

BEML: The Board of Directors of the company will meet on July 21 to consider a stock split.

Aditya Birla Money: The financial services player reported a 6 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 15.4 crore, while its net interest income fell 10 per cent YoY to Rs 81.1 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Wockhardt: The pharma firm is undertaking a significant strategic realignment of its US business in line with its long-term vision to build a differentiated, innovation-driven pharmaceutical enterprise. As part of this transition, it has decided to exit the US generic pharmaceutical segment, paving the way for a deeper focus and increased investment in its advanced product portfolio.

Gland Pharma: The pharma company's Pashamylaram facility has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance from the Danish Medicines Agency for marketing aseptically prepared powder for injection, infusion, and inhalation.

Indegene: The life sciences commercialisation company has launched NEXT Medical Writing Automation, an advanced platform that combines deep medical writing expertise with generative AI (GenAI) to accelerate the creation of high-quality, compliant documents across clinical development, regulatory submissions, and beyond.

HFCL: The company board has approved the enhancement of Intermittent Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable manufacturing capacity from 1.73 million fibre kilometres per annum (mfkm/pa) to 19.01 mfkm/pa at its existing facilities in Hyderabad and Goa, with a total capital outlay of Rs 125.55 crore.

Ajmera Realty: The realty firm's Q1 sales dropped 65 per cent YoY to Rs 108 Crore, due to project delays and low inventory, while collections rose 42 per cent YoY to Rs 234 crore, showing strong cash flow despite weak sales.

Sula Vineyards: The wine maker reported a 7.9 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net revenue for Q1 FY26, falling to Rs 118.3 crore from Rs 128.4 crore. The decline was mainly due to a 10.8 per cent dip in own-brand wine sales, impacted by sluggish urban consumption and the lingering effects of excise-driven trade pre-loading in Maharashtra.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The EPC firm received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for a new infrastructure project. The contract is valued at Rs 77.9 crore, pertaining to the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) at Saligrampura Phatak, on the Jaipur–Sawai Madhopur (JP-SWM) railway line, located in Zone-14 of JDA Jaipur.

Apeejay Surrendra Park: The hospitality firm has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Katsons Hotel and Developer and Ved Parkash Kataria to acquire on lease and manage properties located in Goa, Manali, Shimla, and Dharamshala. The MoU covers a 12-year lease arrangement for all four properties, which together comprise a total of 138 rooms.

Akzo Nobel India: JSW Paints has launched an open offer to acquire up to a 25.24 per cent stake (1.14 crore shares) in the company at Rs 3,417.77 per share, amounting to Rs 3,929.06 crore.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure: As per a binding agreement with Katra Phytochem (India), Katra Holdings, Katra Holding, and Ramesh Vangal, Katra Holdings will transfer a 14.96 per cent stake (18 lakh shares) in Kerala Ayurveda to Authum Investment at Rs 558.65 per share.

Suraj Estate Developers: The real estate company has launched Suraj Aureva, a premium residential project in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, with a projected gross development value (GDV) of Rs 120 crore and a saleable carpet area of approximately 0.24 lakh square feet.

Allcargo Terminals: Container Freight Station (CFS) volumes in June 2025 stood at 48,700 TEUs, a decline of 4.5 per cent compared to 51,000 TEUs in May 2025.

VIP Industries: The promoters of VIP Industries have agreed to sell a 32 per cent stake in the company to a new group of buyers, who will also launch a mandatory open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake.