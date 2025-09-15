Top stocks in news: Dr Reddys, Apollo Hospital, Adani Power, Tata Tech, RailTel, Info Edge

Indian benchmark indices extended its gains for another trading session and ended higher on Friday on the back of positive global cues led by rate cut hopes and trade deal optimism. BSE Sensex rallied 355.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 81,904.70, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 108.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 25,114. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 15, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Glenmark Pharma, IGL, DOMS Industries, Aarti Pharmalabs, Gamco, Interarch Building, Khazanchi Jewellers, KNR Constructions, Lambodhara Textile, Landmark Cars, Lux Industries, Phoenix Mills, Polyplex Corporation, Power Mech, Narmada Gelatines, Savita Oil, Superhouse, Texmaco Rail & Engineering and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The USFDA has completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at the company's biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad, and issued a Form 483 with five observations. The inspection was conducted from September 4 to September 12.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The healthcare chain company announced its intention to acquire a 30.58 per cent stake in its subsidiary Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) from the International Finance Corporation for Rs 1,254 crore. Post-transaction, AHLL will become its 100 per cent subsidiary, with 99.42 per cent stake held by the chain and the remaining balance in the ESOP pool.

Advertisement

Adani Power: The Adani Group firm company has signed a Power Supply Agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company for the supply of 2,400 MW of power from a greenfield ultra-supercritical plant to be set up at Pirpainti, Bihar.

Tata Technologies: The Tata Group company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Technologies Pte, Singapore, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in Germany-based ES-Tec GmbH and its subsidiaries (ES-Tec Group) from MW Beteiligungs GmbH for EUR 75 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Info Edge India: The internet based IT company has received a whistle-blower complaint alleging violations of company policies by certain employees in the 99acres business vertical. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors have noted the allegations and engaged a reputed specialist law firm to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation.

Advertisement

GMR Airports: The airport operator's passenger traffic declined 3.5 per cent year-on-year to 93.49 lakh in August, with domestic passenger traffic remaining flat and international passenger traffic growing 2.8 per cent YoY. Aircraft movements during the same period dropped 4.2 per cent to 58,813.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its API-I and API-II facilities at Panelav. The inspection was conducted from May 26 to May 31. The EIR indicates closure of inspection at the unit.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an order worth Rs 209.78 crore from the State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC). The project is for the implementation of education quality enhancement in Bihar under PM SHRI.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto ancillary company has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with Taiwan-based Macauto Industrial Co. To achieve the objectives of the agreement, it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Motherson Macauto Solutions.

Engineers India: The state-run engineering company has received a contract worth Rs 618 crore from a Fertilizer Company in Africa for providing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and Engineering Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for setting up a new fertilizer plant in Africa.

Advertisement

Shakti Pumps India: The pump and compressor firm has received a second order worth Rs 374.41 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDC) for the supply of 12,451 off-grid solar water pumps. With this, a total of 22,451 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumps have been booked across two tranches, valuing the total order at Rs 616.30 crore.

DCX Systems: The aerospace & defence company has signed a non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, in partnership with Israel’s ELTA Systems and its group firms.

Shrijee Shipping Global: The shipping solutions player reported a 49.70 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at 37.21 crore, while revenue increased 23.93 per cent YoY to Rs 161.19 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Margins increased on a yearly basis.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The utilities player has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 5,403 KM AL-59 Zebra conductor for the Jamnagar project, worth Rs 236.7 crore.

Ceigall India: The infra company has emerged as the L1 bidder for a road construction project worth Rs 509.2 crore from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The project involves the construction of internal roads in Pocket B, C & D of Aerotropolis, SAS Nagar.

Advertisement

Gem Aromatics: The fragrance and flavour company reported a 7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 7.98, while revenue declined 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 87.6 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda came marginally higher at Rs 14.85 crore, while margins increased to 16.95 per cent for the period.

Ugro Capital: The company board of shadow lenders will meet on September 17 to consider raising funds via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.