Top stocks in news: Ellenbarrie, Kalpataru, HCL Tech, SJVN, CG Power, BEL, Apollo Hospital, auto stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday on the back of profit booking after a rally for the last four-sessions ahead of Q1 earnings by India Inc, economic data and India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex crashed 452.44 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 83,606.46, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 120.75 points, or 0.47 per cent to close at 25,517.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 01, 2025:

Raymond Realty: The real estate arm demerged from Raymond is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, July 1. The listing follows the completion of the demerger process, which took effect earlier in May, with shareholders of Raymond receiving one share of Raymond Realty for every one share held.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: The liquified shall make its stock market debut today. The Kolkata-based company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 380-400 apiece with a lot size of 37 shares. It raised a total of Rs 852.53 crore via IPO, which was overall booked 22.19 times.

Globe Civil Projects: The New Delhi-based EPC player will make its Dalal Street debut today. The company sold its shares in the price band of Rs 66-71 apiece with a lot size of 211 shares. It raised a total of Rs 119 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of 1,67,60,560 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 86.04 times.

Kalpataru: The Mumbai-based real estate player will also begin its journey in the stock market today. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 387-414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,590 crore from its IPO, which was purely a fresh share sale of 3,84,05,797 shares and was subscribed only 2.26 times.

Auto stocks: Automobile companies including passenger vehicle players, two and three-wheeler manufacturers, commercial vehicle makers and EV firms shall be in focus today for their monthly sales volume data for June 2025.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has secured additional orders worth Rs 528 crore since June 20. Major orders include radars, communication equipment, EVMs, jammers, shelters, control centres, spares, and services.

HCL Technologies: The global technology company has announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI to drive large-scale enterprise AI transformation.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The healthcare player has announced the spin-off of its digital health, pharmacy distribution, and telehealth businesses into a new entity, NewCo, aiming to unlock value through a direct listing. The combined entity is expected to report FY25 revenues of approximately Rs 16,300 crore, with a target to reach Rs 25,000 crore by FY27.

Hindustan Copper: The metal miner has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coal India. Their focus is to jointly identify and evaluate opportunities in the copper and critical minerals sectors.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The electrical engineering player opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on June 30, with a floor price of Rs 679.08 per share. The total issue size may be around Rs 3,000 crore, suggest some media reports, citing sources.

Bharat Forge: The board has approved the transfer of its defence business to its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems via optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPs) valued at Rs 500 crore. The acquisition cost for AAM India Manufacturing Corporation has been revised from Rs 544.5 crore to Rs 770 crore due to higher cash balances.

Aavas Financiers: Aquilo House Pte has acquired 2.09 crore shares of Aavas Financiers from the former promoters. With this, Aquilo House became the new promoter of AAVAS Financiers.

Kalpataru Projects International: The civil construction firm has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 989 crore in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment in the overseas market. With these new orders, its total order intake in FY26 has reached Rs 7,150 crore.

Uno Minda: The auto ancillary player has completed the acquisition of 1.69 crore equity shares of UnoMinda EV Systems from FRIWO GmbH for Rs 141.27 crore.

Federal Bank: The company board has approved raising funds via equity and also approved borrowing/raising up to Rs 6,000 crore in Indian or any other permitted foreign currency via debt instruments.

SJVN: SJVN Green Energy, a subsidiary of utility player, has achieved commercial operation of 100.25 MW out of the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project as of June 30. With this, the total commissioned capacity stands at 501.02 MW, and the remainder is expected to be commissioned soon.

KSB: The compressor and engine maker has received an order for the supply of 15 sets of main boiler feed pumps (along with booster pumps, motors, and accessories) from Larsen & Toubro for NTPC’s supercritical power plant projects—Gadarwara STPP Stage-II (2x800 MW) and Nabinagar STPP Stage-II (3x800 MW).

NCC: The civil construction player has received orders worth Rs 1,690.51 crore in June 2025, related to the building division.

Godrej Industries: The diversified conglomerate has made an additional investment of Rs 285 crore in its subsidiary Godrej Capital. As a result, Godrej Industries’ shareholding in Godrej Capital has increased to 90.89 per cent.

Astec Lifesciences: The company board of pharma player has approved a rights issue of 28.01 lakh shares worth Rs 249.35 crore, priced at Rs 890 per share. The issue will open on July 14 and close on July 28. Eligible shareholders will receive the rights issue in a 1:7 ratio.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: The private lender bank has transferred its NPAs and technically written-off loans worth Rs 733.4 crore to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for Rs 73.34 crore.

Corporate actions today: Shares of JSW Infrastructure, Cera Sanitaryware and Polychem shall trade ex-dividend today.