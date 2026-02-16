Top stocks in news: Fractal, Manappuram, Aye, Ola Electric, AEL, GMR Airports, Auro Pharma

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on Friday as weak global cues, led by AI disruption hammered the domestic stocks hard. The BSE cracked 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 82,626.76, while NSE's Nifty50 nosedived 336.10 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 25,471.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 16, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Escorts Kubota, IIFL Capital Services, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Saven Technologies, Aarti Pharmalabs, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure, Torrent Power and Uniparts India shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Onelife Capital Advisors shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Fractal Analytics: The AI-based analysis unicorn is set to make stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 2,834 crore via IPO between February 09-11 which was sold for Rs 900 apeice with a lot size of 16 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 2.66 times during the bidding period.

Aye Finance: The NBFC player will also be kicking-off its innings at the stock exchanges today after the company raised a total of Rs 1,010 crore via primary offering, which was sold for Rs 129 apiece with a lot size of 116 equity shares between February 9-11. The issue was overall booked only 97 per cent.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group company’s subsidiary, Horizon Aero Solutions, has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in Indamer Technics for Rs 330 crore. Indamer Technics has become a step-down subsidiary of the company. The acquisition aims to expand the company’s footprint in the aircraft services and MRO industry.

Ola Electric Mobility: The pure-play electric mobility player reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 487 crore, while revenue sank 55 per cent YoYto Rs 470 crore for the December 2025 quarter. It reported a consolidated gross margin of 34.3 per cent, rising 1,570 bps YoY. The Bengaluru-based firm said the quarter marks a structural reset.

Manappuram Finance: The RBI has granted its final approval for the proposed acquisition of control and shareholding of up to 41.66 per cent of the paid-up equity capital/convertible instruments of Manappuram Finance by BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV.

GMR Airports: The airport operator reported 54.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 121.8 crore, while revenue increased 50.5 per cent YoY 3,994 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. Ebitda increased 65 per cent YoY to Rs 1,789 crore, clocking highest ever quarterly ebitda. Passenger traffic increased to 31.9 million passengers.

Lodha Developers: The real estate company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an 80 agreement stake in Solidrise Realty (SRPL) for Rs 294 crore. Following this, SRPL will become a subsidiary of the company. SRPL is engaged in the real estate business in Pune.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company’s subsidiary, Acrotech Biopharma Inc., announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for ADQUEY ointment. ADQUEY is used for the topical treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and older.

Religare Enterprises: The boards of Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest have approved a demerger that will segregate the company’s financial services and insurance businesses into two independent listed entities. Religare Enterprises will retain its stake in Care Health Insurance (CHIL), which will continue as an insurance-focused entity.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: The state-run mineral player reported a 10 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 133 crore, while its revenue decreased 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 579 crore for the Q3FY26. Ebitda increased 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 101.2 crore, margins improved 14.1 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for Ammonium Lactate Cream, 12 per cent, which is . a topical prescription medication indicated for the treatment of dry, scaly skin (xerosis) and an inherited dry skin condition called ichthyosis vulgaris. It is used to moisturise the skin by increasing hydration.

Azad Engineering: The precision engineering firm reported a 43.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 34.5 crore, while revenue rose 31.8 per cent YoY to Rs 158.7 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 45.6 per cent YoY to Rs 62.2 crore, while margins improved to 39.2 per cent for the quarter.

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Public Works, Liberia, for a project worth $45.27 million. The project involves upgrading the road from Nrowkia to Barclayville, Nrowkia to Sasstown, and part of the Nrowkia to Nipleppo road project in the Republic of Liberia.

Hindustan Copper: Jharkhand Government has issued a demand notice for the recovery of a compensation amount of Rs 929.4 crore from Hindustan Copper, alleging that it undertook production from the Surda mine without valid statutory clearances or in excess of permissible limits during the period from FY01 to FY17. The company denies the allegations and is taking appropriate legal actions.

KFin Technologies: The financial services provider reported a 9.1 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 98.39 crore, while revenue increased 27.9 per cent YoY to Rs 370.87 crore for three months ending on December 31, 2025. Ebitda for the quarter was up 16.1 per cent YoY to Rs 151.62 crore, while ebitda margins dropped to 40.9 per cent for the quarter.

Signature Global (India): The real estate company has inked an agreement to form a joint venture with RMZ, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial real estate, to develop a mixed-use project comprising office buildings, hotels, and retail spaces on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

Mastek: The AI-first, digital engineering, and cloud transformation player has said that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Everest Group Digital Transformation Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix 2025. The recognition highlights its strong AI-first approach to digital transformation, enabling mid-market enterprises to adopt AI at scale and lead with intelligence-driven operating models.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker reported a 1.8 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 66.3 crore, while revenue 14.8 per cent YoY 1,159.5 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Its Ebitda climbed 21.3 per cent YoY to Rs 147 crore, while margins improved to 12.7 per cent for the quarter.

NLC India: The coal company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to strengthen collaboration in the development of thermal and renewable energy projects.

Alkem Laboratories: The USFDA has completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at the manufacturing facility of the company’s subsidiary, Enzene Biosciences. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with six procedural observations.

Natco Pharma: The drugmaker has received approval for Semaglutide from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide injection in India. Natco will launch the product in the Indian market in March 2026.

Deep Industries: The oil exploration solutions company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Oil India for the hiring of a 1,000 HP mobile drilling rig package in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The total estimated value of the award is approximately Rs 148 crore.

Brandman Retail: The distributor and retailer of international sports and lifestyle brands, which recently listed at the NSE and operates 21 stores across the country is planning to open 15 new stores funded through fresh proceeds, forming the first leg of a broader expansion strategy aimed at building a over 50 store national network.