Top stocks in news: Gaudium IVF, Vishal Mega Mart, Jio Fin, GMDC, Netweb, Hindalco, IOC,

Indian benchmark indices settled flat on Thursday amid mixed global cues, caution ahead of the US-Iran talks and key economic data. The BSE Sensex shed merely 27.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 82,248.61, while NSE's Nifty50 added only 14.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, to end at 25,496.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, February 27, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Dhunseri Ventures, Shreeji Shipping Global and Spice Islands Industries shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Infobeans Technologies shall ex-date for bonus issue. Shares of Narbada Gems and Jewellery will trade ex-date for amalgamation today.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health: The healthcare solutions player will make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, February 27 after the company raised a total of Rs 165 crore via IPO, which was sold in the range of Rs 75-79 apiece between February 20-24. The issue was overall subscribed 7.27 times.

Vishal Mega Mart: Promoter Samayat Services is likely to sell up to a 6.5 per cent stake in the specialty retail chain via a block deal, with the offer size at Rs 3,507.5 crore and a floor price of Rs 115 per share, suggest some media reports.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal maker has infused $264 million (Rs 2,401 crore) into subsidiary T Steel Holdings (TSHP). Tata Steel acquired 261.9 crore equity shares of face value $0.1008 each. TSHP continues to remain a wholly owned foreign subsidiary post investment. The strategic funding is the part of ongoing capital support to strengthen overseas structure.

Jio Financial Services: The leading financial services company has subscribed to and has been allotted 3.35 crore equity shares of Jio Credit, its wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at a premium of Rs 585.70 per equity share, aggregating Rs 1,999.88 crore. Jio Credit will utilise the amount to fund its business operations.

Hindalco Industries: Due to the partial shutdown of the US federal government, the statutory timelines under the CFIUS review framework have been tolled, thereby impacting the ongoing CFIUS review process. No definitive timeline is available for the conclusion of the shutdown as of now.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company board of the oil marketing player will meet on March 6 to consider a second interim dividend for FY26.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: The state-run mineral firm has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NTPC to jointly explore opportunities in coal and lignite gasification and downstream utilisation. It establishes a framework to assess the feasibility of gasifying coal from GMDC’s coal blocks in Odisha and lignite from its mining operations in Gujarat.

Netweb Technologies India: Vertiv has announced a collaboration with the super computer player to jointly engineer and validate Netweb’s in-house designed GPU compute platforms with Vertiv’s integrated, end-to-end AI data centre solutions.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The company board of the state-run railway NBFC will meet on March 9 to consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the current financial year 2025–26 and to consider approval of the market borrowing programme for the financial year 2026–27.

Engineers India: The company board of the state-run engineering layer has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY26. The record date for the interim dividend is March 6.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other geographies in South India. The upcoming projects will have an expected gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 750 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services firm has entered into an agreement with Chennai Super Kings Cricket, Superking Ventures, and Saurashtra Cement. The company will offer its Zaggle Corporate Expense Cards to employees and associates of Chennai Super Kings Cricket and Superking Ventures.

Onesource Specialty Pharma: The National Stock Exchange of India and BSE, through letters dated February 25, have issued their no-objection/no-adverse observation letters for the proposed scheme of arrangement and amalgamation among Steriscience Specialties, Brooks Steriscience, Steriscience Pte, Strides Pharma Services, and Onesource Specialty Pharma.

MSTC: The trading & distribution firm has become the lowest bidder for a tender hosted by Coal India on the GeM portal for the appointment of an external service provider to conduct linkage auctions for the non-regulated sector (NRS) for three years.

Greaves Cotton: The industrial products player's subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility, has announced its international expansion into Nepal, in partnership with STC Auto Solution. As part of this expansion, the company is launching its flagship product, Ampere Nexus.

GRE Renew Enertech: The civil construction player company has received multiple orders worth Rs 19.27 crore from domestic entities for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts on a turnkey basis in the ordinary course of its business operations.