Top stocks in news: GNG Electronics, L&T, IndiQube, NTPC, Zydus Life, GMR Airports, BoI

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Tuesday despite muted corporate results and delayed trade deal between the US and India. BSE Sensex surged 446.93 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 81,337.95, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 140.20 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 24,821.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 29, 2025:

Q1 results today: Power Grid Corporation of India, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Hyundai Motor India, Punjab National Bank, Indus Towers, Hitachi Energy India, NHPC, KPR Mill, KEI Industries, Kaynes Technology India, KPIT Technologies, Indraprastha Gas and Aster DM Healthcare are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aurionpro Solutions, BASF India, Cravatex, EIH, Hawkins Cookers, MM Forgings, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, NOCIL, Pecos Hotels and Pubs, Permanent Magnets, Sinclairs Hotels, TD Power Systems, VRL Logistics shall trade ex-dividend today.

GNG Electronics: The dealer of refurbished electronic devices shall make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 460.44 crore via IPO by selling its shares for Rs 237 apiece between July 23-25. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 147.93 times.

IndiQube Space: The coworking solutions provider is set to make its stock market debut today after it raised a total of Rs 700 crore via primary market route by selling its shares of Rs 237 apiece between July 23-25. The issue was overall booked a decent 12.41 times.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering & infra major reported a 30 per cent YoY rise in net net profit at Rs 3,617 crore, while revenue increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 63,679 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 6,318 crore, but margins dropped to 9.9 per cent.

NTPC: The state run utility player reported a 11 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,108.5 crore, while revenue fell 3 per cent YoY to Rs 47,065.4 crore for the three month ended on June 30, 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma has completed the acquisition of an 85.6 per cent stake in Amplitude Surgical from PAI and two minority shareholders for 256 million euros. It will now file a simplified mandatory tender offer on July 30 for all the remaining outstanding shares of Amplitude Surgical at a price of 6.25 euros per share.

GMR Airports: The airport operator's net loss widened to Rs 211.6 crore, while revenue soared 33.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,205.2 crore for the April-June 2025 period. The total passenger traffic in the first quarter decreased 1.2% year-on-year to 19.3 million. It will raise Rs 6,000 crore via NCDs.

Bank of India: The state-run lender reported a 32.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,252.1 crore, while net interest income dropped 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,068.1 crore for the June 2025 quarter. NPA declined on both net and gross levels for the quarter.

Tilaknagar Industries: The alcohol and beverage manufacturer's board has approved a preferential issue of securities (equity shares and warrants) amounting to Rs 2,296 crore. The company intends to utilise these proceeds for the acquisition of the Imperial Blue business division and for general corporate purposes.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: The health insurance player reported a 17.7 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 262.5 crore, while operating profit tumbled 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 248.6 crore for the quarter. Underwriting profit dropped 48.9 per cent YoY to Rs 71.7 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The corporate spend management and commercial cards player has acquired 100 per cent stake in fintech firm Rio Money for Rs 22 crore in a strategic move to enter the high-growth consumer credit card segment via UPI. It has forayed into the rapidly expanding retail credit payments market.

Axiscades Technologies: The IT solutions firm has secured significant new orders across airborne, naval, and radar-based platforms from premier defence laboratories in India. The orders involve the development and supply of advanced sub-systems for some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms being developed by leading defence agencies like the DRDO and defence PSUs.

Fermenta Biotech: The Vitamin-D3 manufacturer has received the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) for its spray-dried variant, VITADEE 100 SD, being manufactured at its Kullu, Himachal Pradesh facility.