Top stocks in news: HDB Financial, Asian Paints, Lupin, Sambhv Steel, Hyundai, RITES, Paras Defence

Indian benchmark indices settled marginally higher on Tuesday after a range bound trading session as traders' focus shifted towards the India-US trade deal and India Inc's Q1 earnings. BSE Sensex gained 90.83 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,697.29, while NSE's Nifty50 added 24.75 points, or 0.10 per cent to close at 25,541.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 02, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bharat Seats and Sika Interplant Systems shall trade ex-dividend today.

HDB Financial Services: The HDFC Bank-backed NBFC is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 12,500 crore via IPO between June 25-27, selling its shares for Rs 740 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed 16.7 times.

Sambhv Steel Tube: The metal pipes and tubes maker shall be listed on exchanges today after the company raised a total of Rs 540 crore via IPO between June 25-27, selling its shares for Rs 82 per share. The issue was overall subscribed 28.46 times.

Asian Paints: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered its Director General (DG) to investigate allegations of abuse of market dominance by paint maker Asian Paints. This investigation follows a complaint raised by Grasim Industries, a new entrant into the paint market through Birla Opus Paints, as per an official order dated July 1.

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor India: The recently listed auto major has reported a 6 per cent YoY decline in total sales for June, down to 60,924 units from 64,803 units in the same month last year. Domestic dispatches fell 12 per cent to 44,024 units compared to 50,103 units in June 2024.

Lupin: The pharma firm has received approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel. Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file for this product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. This product is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The financial services company has received a show cause notice from the GST Department, Gurugram, proposing to disallow input tax credit (ITC) of Rs 81.45 crore on account of a mismatch between GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B, and Rs 47.53 lakh on supplies from units whose registrations were cancelled retrospectively or who have not filed GSTR-3B.

Advertisement

RITES: The railway company has received an order worth $3.6 million (CIF) from African Rail Company for the supply of two fully overhauled ALCO locomotives for deployment in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Botswana. Additionally, the RITES-Aryan joint venture has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) for the Tumakuru Station redevelopment project, worth Rs 37.81 crore.

JSW Energy: The utility company’s subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven, has signed battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for a 250 MW / 500 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The BESPA has been signed for a duration of 12 years, with a tariff of Rs 2,24,000 per MW per month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The defence player's subsidiary, Paras Anti Drone Technologies, announced that France-based CERBAIR, a leading European counter-UAV company, intends to acquire up to 30 CHIMERA 200 systems—an advanced man-portable radio frequency detection and neutralization device. The deal is worth approximately Rs 22 crore.

V-Mart Retail: The retail chain has posted a strong performance in the first quarter of FY26. The company reported a 12.6 per cent YoY increase in total revenue from operations, reaching Rs 885 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from Rs 786 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Nazara Technologies: The gaming company’s subsidiary, Nodwin Gaming, has completed the acquisition of a 92.30 per cent stake in AFK Gaming from its founders Nishant Patel, Rakesh Ramchandran, Siddharth Nayyar, and other shareholders. Following this acquisition, AFK has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nodwin and a step-down subsidiary of Nazara Technologies.

MOIL: The metal company has increased the prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore and all chemical grades by 2 per cent, effective July 1. Prices of all SMGR and fines grades remain unchanged for July.

Piccadily Agro Industries: The Indian alcoholic beverages player is set to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) starting from 2 July 2025. Piccadily Agro, known for its Indri Single Malt Whisky and other premium spirits.

Exicom Tele-Systems: The company board has approved a rights issue of 1.81 crore shares worth Rs 259.41 crore and has fixed the issue price at Rs 143 per share. The board approved the issuance of 3 rights equity shares for every 20 equity shares held on the record date. The rights issue will open on July 15 and close on July 30.