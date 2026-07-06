Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, NBCC, YES Bank, Aastha, Dabur, RBL Bank, PTC India, IndusInd

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Friday led positive global cues and growing expectations of supportive global rate environment, even profit booking trimmed the gains. The BSE Sensex gained 261.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 77,763.91, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 95.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,270.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 06, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Sundaram Finance, DCM Shriram International, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics and Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation shall trade ex-dividend today.

Aastha Spintex: The cotton yarn and cotton bales maker is set to make its stock market debut on Monday, July 06 after the company raised a total of Rs 170 crore from its IPO by selling shares for Rs 110 apeice between June 29 and July 01. The issue was overall subscribed 4.64 times.

HDFC Bank: The leading private lender reported a 15.4 per cent YoY growth in gross advances to Rs 30.61 lakh crore, while deposits increased 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 31.70 lakh crore in June 2026 quarter. CASA deposits rose 9.4 per cent YOY to Rs 10.25 lakh crore for the quarter.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender reported a 15.1 per cent YoY growth in net advances to Rs 5.12 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter, while total deposits rose 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5.72 lakh crore. CASA deposits increased 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2.31 lakh crore during the quarter.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The private life insurer company will apply to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the reclassification of Prudential Corporation Holdings from promoter to investor.

PTC India, NTPC Green Energy: The state-run utilities player has entered into a power purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, for the purchase of 1,200 MW of solar power under a bilateral arrangement.

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IndusInd Bank: The lender reported a 2.3 per cent YoY decline in net advances to Rs 3.26 lakh crore in the June 2026 quarter, while deposits rose 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4.15 lakh crore. Its CASA ratio moderated to 29.5 per cent from 31.5 per cent a year ago.

YES Bank: The private lender reported an 18.4 per cent YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 2.85 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter, while deposits increased 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3.15 lakh crore. CASA deposits also rose 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1.03 lakh crore during the quarter.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported a 16.4 per cent YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 1.55 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter, while total deposits increased 6.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1.64 lakh crore. CASA deposits rose 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 48,478 crore, with the CASA ratio improving to 29.4 per cent from 27.06 per cent a year ago.

Prestige Estates Projects: The realty player has entered into an investment agreement to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International. Advent Convention and Hotels International is developing a commercial project in Mumbai.

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RBL Bank: The private lender reported an 11 per cent YoY growth in total deposits to Rs 1.24 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter, while gross advances increased 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1.17 lakh crore. However, its CASA ratio declined to 29.2 per cent from 32.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Dabur: The FMCG major expects to report double-digit consolidated revenue and profit growth for the June 2026 quarter. Its India FMCG business is likely to post near double-digit growth, while the international business is expected to grow in the high teens in rupee terms. The home and personal care segment is projected to deliver near-teen growth, with hair oils and shampoos expected to register high-teen growth.

NBCC (India): The state run construction company has secured three orders worth Rs 132.28 crore from the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the Government of Odisha.

CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance lender reported an 11.9 per cent YoY rise in disbursements to Rs 6,107 crore during the June 2026 quarter. Borrower additions increased 17.5 per cent YoY to 2.5 lakh, while the gross loan portfolio grew 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 30,319 crore.

Rubicon Research: The USFDA conducted an unannounced inspection of the company's manufacturing facility at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, from June 29 to July 3, 2026. Following the inspection, the US health regulator issued Form 483 to the company with two observations.

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Manappuram Finance: Deepak Reddy has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company to pursue other personal and professional interests.: He will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from December 31, 2026.

Karur Vysya Bank: The private lender reported a 15.94 per cent YoY increase in total business to Rs 2.27 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter. Advances grew 17.12 per cent YoY to Rs 1.04 lakh crore, while total deposits rose 14.94 per cent YoY to Rs 1.22 lakh crore. CASA deposits also increased 15.26 per cent YoY to Rs 33,777 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG company expects high-teen consolidated revenue growth in the June 2026 quarter, supported by strong high single-digit underlying volume growth. It expects EBITDA growth to exceed its earlier guidance despite margin pressures. The standalone business is likely to post double-digit revenue growth, while its Africa, USA and Middle East businesses are expected to deliver strong double-digit sales growth.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a 2 per cent YoY increase in its gross loan portfolio to Rs 19,612 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while total deposits grew 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 22,053 crore. CASA deposits jumped 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,867 crore, with the CASA ratio improving to 22.1 per cent from 19.7 per cent a year ago.

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IDBI Bank: The public sector lender reported a 15 per cent YoY growth in total business to Rs 5.84 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter. Total deposits increased 10 per cent YoY to Rs 3.25 lakh crore, while net advances surged 22 per cent YoY to Rs 2.59 lakh crore. CASA deposits also rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a 32.5 per cent YoY growth in gross advances to Rs 14,374 crore during the June 2026 quarter. Disbursements increased 30.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,954 crore, while total deposits rose 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 14,634 crore.

Shakti Pumps (India): The pump player has received a letter of empanelment (LoE) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 15,000 off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems of 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana in Maharashtra. The total order value is Rs 353.89 crore and it is to be executed within 60 days.

Supriya Lifescience: The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of the Customs Department has initiated an investigation against Sreekant Sreedharan, General Manager (Sales &amp; Marketing) of the company. Subsequently, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court has granted judicial custody until July 17.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The beauty and fashion retailer expects consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) and net sales value (NSV) growth in the early thirties during the June 2026 quarter, with consolidated net revenue growth also expected to accelerate to the near-thirties. The beauty business is likely to deliver another healthy quarter with NSV and net revenue growth in the late twenties.

Senco Gold: The jewellery retailer reported a 60 per cent YoY growth in revenue during the June 2026 quarter, while retail revenue increased 48 per cent. Same-store sales growth stood at 38 per cent, with diamond jewellery sales value rising 40 per cent and diamond volumes increasing 15 per cent. Its total store count stood at 208, and said it expects the September quarter to be seasonally softer while focusing on protecting margins.

L&T Finance: The NBFC reported a 36 per cent YoY increase in retail disbursements to Rs 23,800 crore during the June 2026 quarter. Its retail loan book grew 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while the retailisation ratio remained unchanged at 98 per cent.

Vedanta Oil & Gas: The company reported a 17 per cent YoY decline in average daily gross operated production to 77.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) during the June 2026 quarter, compared with 93.2 kboepd in the year-ago period.

AWL Agri Business: The company reported mid-single-digit volume growth during the June 2026 quarter. Its food and FMCG business recorded revenue growth of over 20 per cent, supported by underlying volume growth of more than 17 per cent. Rice revenue surged over 40 per cent, while the food portfolio excluding wheat and rice grew 25 per cent. T

Innovision: The integrated infra management company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 102.27 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for its engagement as the user fee collection agency for the Sirohi Bahali Fee Plaza.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The company has received two Letters of Award (LoAs) worth Rs 126.78 crore and Rs 130.14 crore, respectively, from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for the development of 45 MLD and 60 MLD sewage treatment plants, respectively.

GK Energy: The solar EPC company has received a letter of empanelment (LoE) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 10,000 off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems of 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana in Maharashtra. The total order value is Rs 235.92 crore, and it is to be executed within 60 days.