Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Voda Idea, Kotak Bank, Premier Energies, Bharat Forge, Juniper Green

Quarterly results today: Recently listed companies like Horizon Industrial Parks, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, CMI, and Nova Iron & Steel shall announce their results for the June 2026 quarter later today.

HDFC Bank: The leading private lender said a Bahrain court has rejected two claims filed against the bank by investors in Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (CS AT1) bonds. The Bahrain court had rejected five other similar matters filed by investors in CS AT1 bonds, taking the total number of favourable judgments for the bank to seven between July and August this year.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: Manish Kothari has resigned as Group President and Head - Commercial Bank, as well as a Senior Management Personnel of the bank, effective September 30.

Premier Energies: The renewable energy player has entered into a binding term sheet with RCT India, a part of Germany-based RCT Group, to form a joint venture (JV) to establish a 12 GWh battery energy storage system manufacturing facility in Telangana. The proposed facility will be developed through Premier Energies' subsidiary, Premier Battery Technologies, with the first phase planned at 6 GWh.

Vodafone Idea: A group of lenders led by State Bank of India agreed to provide about $3.5 billion of debt financing to Vodafone Idea Ltd. to help the mobile telephone operator rebuild its business, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

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Bharat Forge: The forgings players' wholly owned step-down subsidiary- Bharat Forge Holding GmbH (BFH)- has merged with Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH. Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH is the company's wholly owned subsidiary and BFH's immediate holding company. There is no implication of the merger for the company in its standalone and consolidated financial statements.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has levied a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Canara HSBC Life Insurance with respect to certain aspects pertaining to policyholder interests, after considering the submissions and the personal hearing.

PVR Inox: The media and entertainment player has launched its first SMART Cinema in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The four-screen property, which has a seating capacity of 644, adds to PVR INOX’s existing network in Bihar, taking its total screen presence in the state to 11 screens.

Shankesh Jewellers: The recently listed jewellery player reported a more than double growth in its net profit at Rs 43.2 crore, while its revenue increased 55.1 per cent YoY to Rs 423.6 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 57.8 crore, while corporate clients contributed 66 per cent of the total sales in the reported quarter.

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The rolling stock maker has received an order worth Rs 27.82 crore, including taxes, from Hindalco Industries for the supply of one Bogey Tank and Petroleum (BTAP) rake along with one Brake Van for the Aditya Expansion Project.

Monolithisch India: The ramming mass maker has successfully secured a Quartzite Stone Block in Nawada District, Bihar, through an e-auction conducted by the Mines and Geology Department, Government of Bihar. The block is allocated for a period of 5 years at a winning bid of Rs 157 crore with a mining capacity of 7.10 lakh MT per annum.

Juniper Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energy player has commissioned 35 MW of wind power capacity as part of its 150 MW Wind Solar Hybrid Power Project at the project site. With this commissioning, the company’s capacity under the project has reached 175 MWp out of the total planned 190 MWp.

Neogen Chemicals: The specialty chemicals company has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set the floor price at Rs 2,189.73 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.