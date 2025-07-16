Top stocks in news: HDFC Life, ICICI GIC, Bajaj Finserv, HDB Financial, Ashok Leyland, Zydus Life

Indian benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday amid positive domestic and global cues including hopes of an interim trade deal between India and the US supported the sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex rose 317.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 82,253.46, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 113.50 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 25,195.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16, 2025:

Q1 results today: Companies including Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, DB Corp, Le Travenues Technology, Kalpataru, Lotus Chocolate Company, L&T Technology Services, Kalpataru, Tanfac Industries, JTL Industries, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and more will announced their results for the June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Anant Raj, Avadh Sugar & Energy, B&A Packaging India, DJ Mediaprint and Logistics, Piramal Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, TCI Express and Ultramarine & Pigments shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Ashok Leyland shall trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player reported a 14.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 546 crore, while total APE increased 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,225 crore. Retail APE rose 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,777 crore, while value of new business was up 12.7 per cent to 809 crore. Its AUM increased 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3.55 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Phani Shankar has resigned from the position of President and Chief Credit Officer (Senior Management Personnel) of the bank. His resignation will be effective July 21.

Bajaj Finserv: The Insurance regulator IRDAI has approved the transfer of 26 per cent equity shares held by Allianz SE in its two insurance subsidiaries—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company—to Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment (promoter), and Jamnalal Sons (promoter group).

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The ICICI group firm reported a 28.7 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 747 crore, while gross written premium increased 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 8,053 crore. Its gross direct premium was up 0.6 per cent YoY to Rs 7,735 crore. Net premium earned surged 14 per cent YoY to Rs 5,136 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for its Celecoxib capsules, which will be available in 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg strengths. Celecoxib is used to treat pain and inflammation caused by various conditions such as arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and menstrual pain.

HDB Financial Services: The recently listed financial player reported a 2.4 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 568 crore in Q1FY26. Net interest income grew 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,092 crore, with net interest margins rising to 7.7 per cent for the quarter. Its NPA on both net and gross levels increased. PPoP was seen at Rs 1,402 crore, up 17.2 per cent for the quarter.

Dixon Technologies (India): The manufacturing firm has entered into a binding term sheet with Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) and its shareholders for the proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Q Tech India. It also entered into a binding term sheet with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co. to form a prospective joint venture in India with a 74:21 ownership ratio.

Biocon: The drugmaker's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has received approval from the USFDA for KIRSTY (Insulin Aspart-xjhz), 100 units/mL, as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog (Insulin Aspart). KIRSTY is a rapid-acting human insulin analog, indicated to improve glycemic control in adult and pediatric patients with diabetes mellitus.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The chemical company reported a 47.89 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 182.57 crore, while its revenue from operations stood increased 8.28 per cent to Rs 1,199.77 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Its Ebitda came in at Rs 271.37 crore, up 32.69 per cent for the reported period.

Just Dial: The internet-based company reported a 13 per cent YoY rise to 159.6 crore, while revenue grew 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 297.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 86.4 crore, while margins rose 28 bps to 29 per cent for the reported period.