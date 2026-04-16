Top stocks in news: ICICI Lombard, Wipro, HDB Financial, Auro Pharma, Concor, RailTel, GMR

Indian benchmark indices managed to post strong gains on the back of optimistic cues around the US-Iran negotiations, supporting sentiments. The BSE Sensex zoomed 1,263.67 points, or 1.67 per cent, to close at 78,111.24, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 388.65 points, or 1.63 per cent, to end at 24,231.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 16, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Wipro, HDFC Asset Management Company, Angel One, CRISIL, Alok Industries, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Nakoda Group of Industries, SG Finserve, VST Industries and Waaree Renewable Technologies will announce their results for March 2026 quarter today.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The leading private insurance player reported a 7.25 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 546.6 crore, while gross premium written jumped 16.94 per cent YoY to Rs 8,073.7 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Net premium earned rose 10.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,790.5 crore with a 31.2 per cent YoY jump in operating profit at Rs 545.8 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company’s subsidiary, TheraNym Biologics, has expanded its existing CMO agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Singapore Trading, Singapore, through the execution of an additional product schedule. It will construct a greenfield project for commissioning a large-scale mammalian drug substance manufacturing facility.

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HDB Financial Services: The leading shadow lender reported a 41.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 750.6 crore, while net interest income grew 21.6 per cent YoY Rs 2,398.8 crore for January-March 2026 quarter. Its AUM reported a 10.7 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1,18,733 crore, while the company board announced a dividend of Rs 2 each

GMR Airports: The aviation services player reported a 0.9 per cent YoY increase in passenger traffic at around 32 million in Q4FY26, with domestic traffic at 24.1 million and international traffic at 7.7 million. International traffic fell 1.3 per cent YoY to 0.77 crore but aircraft movement increased 1.9 per cent YoY to 1.92 lakh.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics player company has placed orders worth Rs 175.36 crore with Braithwaite & Co for the manufacturing and supply of nine BLSS (Spine Car) rakes on a turnkey basis.

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RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run telecom infra player has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 100 crore from the Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division, for the development and maintenance of an integrated IT solution. The project involves the selection of a system integrator for monitoring minor minerals.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has signed a joint development agreement for a residential township project spread across an 8.63-acre parcel in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 7,200 crore.

Rubicon Research: The pharma player has acquired an 85 per cent equity stake in Arinna Lifesciences for Rs 175.92 crore, marking its entry into the Indian CNS formulations market, making it a subsidiary of the company.

Samhi Hotels: The branded hotel ownership and asset management platform Samhi Hotels said it has signed a long-term lease/sub-lease agreement for a 162-room upscale hotel project in Noida through its wholly owned subsidiary, SAMHI Skyline.

Tejas Networks: The Tata Group company reported a net loss of Rs 211.3 crore, while its revenue tanked 82.6 per cent YoY to Rs 332.7 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. The company has made some changes in top management.

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Allcargo Terminals: Total volumes of the logistics solutions player in March 2026 stood at 58.6 thousand TEUs, reflecting a growth of 2 per cent month-on-month and 4 per cent year-on-year.

Suraj Estate Developers: The real estate firm has acquired a land parcel in Dadar, Mumbai, for Rs 8.53 crore, with an additional 2,200 sq ft area to be handed over to landowners, for total acquisition cost to Rs 18 crore. It shall undertake redevelopment of the land, with a saleable carpet area of around 0.18 lakh sq ft and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 100 crore.

Lakshya Powertech: The EPC solutions provider has secured a Rs 641.92 crore order from Vedanta for the provision of integrated services for operations and maintenance (O&M) of Cairn assets in Rajasthan.

Fino Payments Bank: The private lender has migrated its core banking system (CBS) to Finacle, a technology platform to support its next phase of growth, including its transition to a small finance bank (SFB), with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

UFO Moviez India: The entertainment company has announced a tie-up with China Film Group-promoted Cinity, a Hollywood-approved premium large screen format, to provide a larger-than-life experience to cinegoers in India.

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John Cockerill India: The engineering and machinery company has received an order worth Rs 300 crore from JSW Steel Coated Products for the design, manufacturing, supply, and supervision of erection and commissioning of a continuous galvanizing line at its Khopoli plant.

GHV Infra Projects: The civil construction company has entered into a construction contract worth Rs 815 crore with APCO Infratech for the execution of road construction work and other miscellaneous civil works. The construction period will be 30 months.