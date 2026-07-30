Top stocks in news: Indo-MIM, Eicher Motors, Xtranet, PNB, Dabur, MTAR, Waaree, Lohia Corp

Corporate actions today: Shares of UltraTech Cement, Marico, Dr Lal PathLabs, JK Tyre & Industries, Albert David, BASF India, Birlanu, Cheviot Company, Crestchem, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, GPT Healthcare, Granules India, IG Petrochemicals, IVP, Kokuyo Camlin, Share India Securities, Suryaamba Spinning Mills, KPIT Technologies and Yasho Industries shall trade ex-dividend today.

Mainboard listings today: Three companies namely — Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies — shall make its stock market debut on Thursday, July 30, 2026 after they cumulatively raised nearly Rs 5,080 crore from their IPOs which ran for subscription on July 23-27.

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Eicher Motors: The Royal Enfield maker reported a 21.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,462.5 crore, while revenue increased 31.5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,632.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 1,590 crore, with margins improving to 23.98 per cent for the quarter.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy company reported a 14.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 850.2 crore, while revenue zoomed 79.2 per cent YoY to Rs 7,931.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. The company reported an order book of around Rs 61,500 crore, while module production stood at 3.24 GW during the quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The housing finance company reported a 22.6 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 715.3 crore, while revenue increased 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,063 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Assets under management (AUM) grew 24 per cent YoY to Rs 1.49 lakh crore, while asset quality remained strong with gross NPAs improving marginally to 0.29 per cent.

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Punjab National Bank: The state-run lender's board has approved raising foreign currency funds through the establishment of a Medium-Term Note (MTN) Programme of up to $1.5 billion and the issuance of bonds thereunder through PNB's IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City.

Dabur India: The FMCG major reported a 15.3 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 586.2 crore, while revenue increased 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,764.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA grew 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 741 crore, with margins remaining steady at 19.7 per cent. The India FMCG business delivered 9.5 per cent growth, supported by an underlying volume growth of 5 per cent.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has signed a formal agreement with the Government of the Republic of Seychelles for the construction of the Ile Aurore Housing Project, worth $75 million, in Seychelles. The project comprises 1,008 affordable housing units along with the associated infrastructure.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT services company reported a 13 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 330.2 crore despite a 17.9 per cent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 3,845.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBIT increased 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 523.6 crore, while EBIT margins improved to 13.62 per cent. Other income turned negative at Rs 50.1 crore compared with an income of Rs 1.3 crore in the year-ago period.

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MTAR Technologies: The precision engineering company reported nearly a five-fold YoY jump in net profit to Rs 50.2 crore, while revenue surged 130.4 per cent YoY to Rs 360.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA jumped to Rs 85 crore from Rs 28 crore a year ago, while margins expanded to 23.5 per cent from 18.1 per cent, indicating improved operating leverage.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player reported an 80 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 235.3 crore, while revenue increased 67.8 per cent YoY to Rs 857.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 56.5 per cent YoY to Rs 831 crore, while EBITDA margins stood at 87.1 per cent compared with 90.9 per cent a year ago.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate developer reported a 19.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 235.9 crore, while revenue rose 15.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,675.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA margins contracted 660 basis points YoY to 32.1 per cent from 38.7 per cent in the corresponding period.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions player has commissioned the strategically significant 132 kV Miao-Namsai transmission line in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Redington: The technology solutions provider reported a 76.5 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 486 crore, while revenue increased 34.6 per cent YoY to Rs 34,922.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA grew 76.6 per cent YoY to Rs 707 crore, while operating margins expanded to 2.02 per cent from 1.54 per cent a year ago.

Piramal Pharma: The pharmaceutical company narrowed its net loss to Rs 69.4 crore from Rs 81.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,269.9 crore. EBITDA surged to Rs 195 crore from Rs 107 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting improved operating performance.

Hirect: The rectifiers player has secured its first order from the United States for traction motor assemblies, marking its initial entry into the U.S. market. The order is scheduled for delivery during FY27.

Chalet Hotels: The hospitality company reported a 57.6 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 86.1 crore, while revenue fell 42.7 per cent YoY to Rs 512.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Despite the weak financial performance, its core hospitality and annuity businesses remained resilient, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) rising 6 per cent during the quarter.

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Quess Corp: The staffing and business services company reported a 60.9 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 81.9 crore, while revenue grew 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,181.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA increased 21.2 per cent YoY to Rs 84.5 crore, while margins remained stable at 2 per cent.

Laxmi Organic Industries: The specialty chemicals company reported a 216.4 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 67.7 crore, while revenue increased 39.7 per cent YoY to Rs 968 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA surged 270.1 per cent YoY to Rs 114 crore, with EBITDA margins coming in at 11.81 per cent.

TBO Tek: The travel distribution platform reported a 32.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 83.4 crore, while revenue surged 81.1 per cent YoY to Rs 925.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 77 per cent YoY to Rs 150 crore, with operating leverage driving margin expansion.

MOIL: The state-run manganese ore miner reported a 70.1 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 87.6 crore, while revenue increased 6.6 per cent YoY to Rs 370.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 136 crore, reflecting healthy margin expansion, although it declined 1.2 per cent sequentially.

Vedanta Oil and Gas: The oil and gas business reported a net profit of Rs 945 crore for the June 2026 quarter compared with a loss of Rs 103 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 8.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,507 crore, while EBITDA margins expanded sharply by around 1,060 basis points to 32.5 per cent, aided by improved cost efficiencies.

Vedanta Power: The power business reported a net loss of Rs 423 crore for the June 2026 quarter compared with a profit of Rs 88 crore a year ago. Revenue jumped 31.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,607 crore, while EBITDA declined 30 per cent YoY to Rs 291 crore. Power sales, however, increased 38 per cent YoY.

Vedanta Iron and Steel: The iron and steel business reported a net profit of Rs 121 crore for the June 2026 quarter compared with a loss of Rs 145 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,662 crore, while EBITDA jumped 54 per cent YoY to Rs 515 crore.