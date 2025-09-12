Top stocks in news: Infosys, M&M, Canara Bank, Bharat Forge, Lodha, NBCC, JSW Energy, IOB

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Friday, extending the gains for the sixth straight session, led by trade talks between Indian and the US. BSE Sensex added 123.58 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 81,548.73, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 32.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 25,005.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, September 12, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Fischer Medical Ventures shall trade ex-split, while shares of Regis Industries and Stellant Securities shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Mastek, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Mamata Machinery, Advait Energy, Mrs Bectors Food, Bhansali Engineering, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, Everest Industries, GRSE, Heidelberg Cement India Jagsonpal Pharma, JTL Industries, KP Energy, KP Green Energy, Vardhman Special Steels and Vardhman Textiles will trade ex-dividend today.

Infosys: The company board of IT solutions major has approved a proposal to buy back equity shares worth Rs 18,000 crore at Rs 1,800 per share, comprising the purchase of 10 crore shares (2.41 per cent stake). Additionally, it announced a strategic alliance with NYSE-listed HanesBrands Inc, a global leader in everyday iconic apparel.

Advertisement

Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown automobile player's subsidiary, Mahindra Holdings, has acquired the entire stake from Prudential Management & Services in Mahindra & Mahindra Contech and PSL Media & Communications. Following the acquisition, both Mahindra & Mahindra Contech and PSL Media will become direct subsidiaries of Mahindra Holdings.

Canara Bank: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of state-run lender, has received an observation letter from the SEBI on September 10, for filing the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) to float an IPO.

Lodha Developers: The real estate developer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 30,000 crore with Government of Maharashtra for setting up a data centre park in Palava. Combined investments of over Rs 30,000 crore are anticipated from Lodha and various data centre players in this park.

Advertisement

Bharat Forge: The forging company has signed an MoU with Windracers, the UK-based manufacturer of dual-use heavy-lift drones, to collaborate on the deployment, localisation, and application of Windracers ULTRA Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) across India.

NBCC India: The state-run engineering company has signed an MoU with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) for the development of Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects near Jaipur International Airport. The project is valued at Rs 3,700 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank: The PSU bank has reduced the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points in the overnight, one-year, two-year, and three-year tenors, effective September 15, while keeping the one-month, three-month, and six-month tenors unchanged.

JSW Energy: The utilities solutions player has successfully commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity, comprising 240 MW hydro, 34 MW solar, and 43 MW wind, taking the total installed capacity to 13.097 GW.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: The Supreme Court has dismissed the civil appeals filed by the Distribution Licensees of Haryana and GRID Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO). The court upheld the Tribunal’s judgment dated December 20, 2019, confirming GMR Kamalanga Energy’s position that linkage coal is to be allocated on a pro-rata basis among the project beneficiaries.

Advertisement

Marico: The FMCG company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 46.02 per cent stake in HW Wellness Solutions (owner of the brand True Elements) from its founders and other shareholders for Rs 138 crore.

Travel Food Services: The recently listed hospitality services company has received a Letter of Award for the setup, operations, maintenance, and management of food and beverage outlets, lounge, and bar at the Domestic Terminal (T1) of Cochin International Airport.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 32.51 crore from Panvel Municipal Corporation, and another project worth Rs 70.94 crore from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation.

JBM Auto: The auto ancillary company’s subsidiary JBM Ecolife Mobility has secured a $100 million long-term capital investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The investment will finance the deployment of modern, air-conditioned electric buses across cities in Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat.

Stanley Lifestyles: The company has decided to revise prices of its products across the Sofas & More retail format, effective September 12. The price decrease is primarily in anticipation of the upcoming festive season.

Cohance Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted a general current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) audit at the company’s API manufacturing facility (API Unit-1) at Jaggaiahpet, Andhra Pradesh, from September 8–11, which concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

Advertisement

Consolidated Construction Consortium: The smallcap construction player company has bagged orders worth Rs 180 crore from various clients under the buildings and factories division during the period July 12–September 11. With this, the order backlog stands at Rs 652 crore.

Hemant Surgical Industries: The company has received a purchase order from the Central Medical Services Society, Ministry of Health, for the supply of ultraportable handheld X-ray machines and related utilities worth Rs 82.89 crore.